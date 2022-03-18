BGMI 1.9 update release time for iOS devices

The anticipated BGMI 1.9 update introduces a wide range of fun activities that players can participate in. From the Holi Dhamaka event to the Sky Islands, mobile gamers have a lot to look forward to.

The update has started rolling out on Android devices, and iOS mobile gamers are curious to learn when the update will arrive on the Apple App Store.

This article will tell them exactly when they can expect to download the 1.9 update to enjoy the features that come with it.

BGMI 1.9 update: iOS release time

Every major Battlegrounds Mobile India update arrives on Android before iOS. This time is no exception since the update is not yet available on the Apple App Store. The update is expected to arrive between 05:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST on Android devices.

As per the "Update Schedule" on the official website, the following time is mentioned for the arrival of the update on iOS devices:

"iOS (Apple App Store): March 18 (Fri) 16:00 IST"

Hence, the update can be expected to arrive around 4 PM IST today on iOS devices. The timing might change slightly from device to device.

Note: Players are recommended to have a strong internet connection (preferably wifi) to download the update smoothly.

Update size of the BGMI update

The update size of the 1.9 update on Android and iOS will differ (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once again, the size of the update will differ depending on the Android and iOS devices.

The former takes up less space than the latter, and hence iOS device owners are recommended to keep 2 GB of space empty to download the update smoothly on their devices. Here are the expected sizes of the update, depending on the platform:

Android: 749 MB

749 MB iOS: 1.88 GB

Note: The above sizes are an approximation based on PUBG Mobile’s 1.9 update. Hence, the update's size might vary depending on the features and fixes introduced to the Battle Royale game.

