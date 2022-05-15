BGMI 2.0 update APK download process from official website

The release of BGMI 2.0 has provided players with an abundance of new content and features. From the official release of the Livik map to the inclusion of Emergency Pickup in other classic style types and balancing the shotgun, the patch has covered several bases to deliver an enjoyable experience.

The new version became available for download on 13 May 2022, and gamers can download it directly from their respective stores. Users who have not downloaded the most 2.0 updates lose out on a great experience and cannot queue with other users on the latest client.

Steps to download BGMI 2.0 update through the official website

The BGMI 2.0 update is now available to all users. Gamers can follow the steps outlined below to download or update the latest version from the official website.

Step 1: Players can open Battlegrounds Mobile India's website on a web browser of their choice. They can take advantage of this link to visit the page directly.

They can then click on the relevant button depending on their device (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: After landing on the said webpage, they will find the download buttons for the Android and iOS platforms. They can click on the corresponding button to redirect themselves directly to their respective stores.

Step 3: Once users are redirected to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, they can download or update to the latest version.

The update size ranges between 300 and 400 MB. However, this number might change based on the players and the devices being used. Therefore, users should ensure that sufficient storage space is accessible on the device.

Step 4: Subsequently, gamers can open and enjoy the new features added to the game's latest iteration.

Update warning for users with Android 12 devices

The update caution for users mentioned by the developers (Image via Krafton)

Developers have cautioned BGMI players when entering the 2.0 update on a device using the Android 12 version. They will face an error and when players click to try again, resources get restored.

Gamers must once again download new resources. After the download is complete, players can normally play the battle royale title.

Essential changes in BGMI 2.0 update

A few of the key inclusions in the new 2.0 update are as follows:

Livik Official Launch with New Vehicle UTV, XT Weapons, Recall Tower, Special Airdrop, and Interactable Zones

Social update – New football minigame in Cheer Park

Metro Royale with M63 weapon

Emergency Pickup in Erangel and Miramar map, helping players to get out of the zone quickly

Shotgun rebalancing to provide a better experience

Gamers can read the update's detailed patch notes here.

Edited by Srijan Sen