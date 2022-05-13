BGMI 2.0 update requirements and storage space for Android and iOS devices

The developers of BGMI, Krafton Inc., introduce new updates in the game at periodic intervals, which act as a major source of excitement for players. They eagerly wait for weeks for any new update to be released, only to experience new changes and features.

The conclusion of the 1.9 update has paved the path for the 2.0 major update to be released. Players can finally get to play new maps and modes and get their hands on new items.

BGMI 2.0 update: File size, system requirements, new features, and more

Earlier today, Krafton took to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India to announce that the new 2.0 update will begin rolling out for users across the country today (May 13).

Based on the announcement, the update began rolling out at 12:30 PM IST and will continue to roll out until 8:30 PM IST on the Google Play Store for Android users. For iOS users, however, the update started rolling out on the Apple App Store at 4 PM IST.

System requirements and free storage

Every new update has its own file size, which requires players to take prior actions of updating their phone's version and keeping adequate free storage, as well as enough data.

For Android OS, the update size is set to around 785 MB, while the same for iOS devices will be almost 1.93 GB.

Here are the minimum system requirements and free storage for BGMI's 2.0 update:

Android:

Android Version: Android 4.3 or above

Android 4.3 or above Minimum RAM: 1.5 GB (The device should have at least 2 GB RAM for efficient performance)

1.5 GB (The device should have at least 2 GB RAM for efficient performance) Minimum Free Storage: 3 GB

iOS/iPadOS:

Minimum iOS: iOS 9.0 or later

iOS 9.0 or later Minimum iPadOS: iPadOS 9.0 or later

iPadOS 9.0 or later Minimum Free Storage: 4 GB

What are the new features added in the latest 2.0 update in BGMI?

The new update is set to surpass everyone's expectations as it contains plenty of new features that will massively enhance the battle royale gaming experience for players.

Based on the released patch notes, here's a look at the various new features incorporated in the new update.

1) Official version of Livik

Advanced Supply Zone

Treasure hunt

Football challenge

High-flying vehicles challenges

Ziplines

Herbs

Recall Tower

Firearm Depot

2) C2S6 and Month 11 Royal Pass

3) New Collaboration Evangelion Discovery theme mode on Erangel

4) New all-terrain vehicle - UTV

5) XT weapon-purchasing feature

6) New gameplay and features - magazine capacity bar, improved shotgun range, and incomplete RP missions merged into an in-match tab

7) New Ban Pan system

7) Basic improvements to controls and UI

8) MG3 gun in Metro Royale mode

9) Emergency pickup

10) Improved recall feature

Edited by R. Elahi