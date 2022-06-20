BGMI 2.1 update: Expected release date, Month 13 Royale Pass, and more

Krafton works tirelessly to incorporate new items into BGMI and provide players with an engaging battle royale experience. To suit its purpose, the company introduces new updates at periodic intervals, bringing new features, mechanisms, items, and more.

These updates create great hype in the community as players and fans wait in anticipation to try out the new additions. As of June, the 2.0 update is live, while beta testers are busy trying out the upcoming update to find any bugs or glitches that can be eradicated before the final release.

However, the developers are yet to announce any official release date for the July update.

When can BGMI players expect upcoming 2.1 update to appear in the game?

The forthcoming 2.1 patch in Battlegrounds Mobile India will be the fourth major update in 2022. It will be introduced sometime between 13 July and 17 July, with 15 July being the most probable date.

The developers of the game, Krafton, released the last few updates just before the termination of the existing monthly Royale Pass. The ongoing Toy World Royale Pass will conclude on 17 July, resulting in the timeframe mentioned above.

Currently, the in-game servers of BGMI are not taken down during the maintenance period, allowing users to enjoy the title uninterrupted. Major updates generally start rolling out at 11 am for AOS users and 4 pm IST for iOS users in India, but the latest 1.9 and 2.0 updates were exceptions to this format.

Gamers must remember to inform their squadmates and in-game friends to update the title as soon as they get the update on their devices. Failing to do so will restrict them from playing with friends who have the updated game version.

Furthermore, following the norm of previous updates, a new season and a new Royale Pass will also be introduced in the upcoming update. The new Cycle 3 Season 7 and Month 13 Royale will be available in the game on 18 July.

Note: The above date and time for the 2.1 update's release are estimated based on previous updates.

Leaked features expected in upcoming July BGMI update

Several YouTubers working alongside Krafton tend to release videos on their channel, giving leaks about new additions and forthcoming updates. Based on the Leaks, the July update will introduce various new features that will surpass players' expectations and help them enjoy the game more.

Here's a look at the features expected to be added in the upcoming 2.1 update:

New firearms - Lynx AMR and AC VAL Revamped control buttons and UI New mini-map changes Tactical Backpack New Gaming Center and Shopping Center in Cheer Park Major bug fix Shotgun attachment - Quick Loader Throwable - Blue Zone grenade Month 13 Royale Pass First Anniversary event Cycle 3 Season 7 Secret Cave in Livik New health utilities

With many new features to be incorporated in the upcoming 2.1 update, BGMI users will enjoy an improved BR experience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far