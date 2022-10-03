BGMI 2.2 update PC download: Real or fake?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has witnessed a massive surge in popularity within its first year of launch in the country. The title touched over a million pre-registrations and crossed over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone. However, on July 28, government entities banned the game under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The news came as a major shock for fans as the gaming title was first removed from the Play Store and shortly after, from the Apple App Store. Initially, gamers thought that the removal might have been a bug, but it later became clear that the game had been officially banned.

When PUBG Mobile recently received its 2.2 update, players were hoping to receive the same patch in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Due to the ongoing confusion, many websites and YouTubers have posted various links which are said to offer all 2.2 features in the game on their PC. All the news and rumors have made it very confusing for players to decide whether the links are trustworthy or illegitimate.

In this article, we discuss whether the BGMI 2.2 PC update is real or fake.

BGMI 2.2 update PC download: Are the links working or not

BGMI was designed explicitly for the Indian region and offers the same BR concept available in the global version known as PUBG Mobile. Krafton ensured that Battlegrounds Mobile India received all the major updates from PUBG Mobile. However, when the global version received the 2.2 update, players were hopeful that BGMI would also be receiving the new update.

However, there has been no official announcement issued by Krafton regarding the 2.2 version release for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Hence, players are advised not to trust any third-party websites or links that claim to offer various features and add-ons similar to the patch that comes with PUBG Mobile.

Also, whenever a new update arrives, it is first made available on either the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store. Since the game is not available on any of the platforms, players can consider all these links promoting the 2.2 PC update for Battlegrounds Mobile India to be fake and fraudulent.

Players are recommended not to download or open any of these links or websites as they might contain viruses or malicious attacks on their systems. Gamers also need to be aware that if they tamper with any of the files in the game using third-party software, they might receive a permanent ban on their BGMI accounts.

Will BGMI receive a 2.2 update?

Players who can access the game will see many of the in-game changes available. The Royale Pass (RP) section has been completely locked, and there is an extended timer on most in-game crates, including premium, classic, and supply crates. This means that Krafton is still in talks with government officials for the ban to be lifted and players might have to wait a little longer before they can get back to playing their favorite battle royal title.

