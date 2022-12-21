BGMI 2.4 update download links: Real or fake?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian PUBG Mobile variant, is still operating as its servers are yet to go offline. However, the Krafton-backed BR title has not welcomed any new content in almost five months after being blocked by the Indian government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

PUBG Mobile received its 2.2 and 2.3 updates per the designated schedule, i.e., in September and November, respectively. A few weeks back, PUBG Mobile fans also got their hands on the 2.4 beta update, while the final version is expected to roll out in mid-January 2023.

Following PUBG Mobile's 2.4 beta update, fans have also started spotting the download links for the BGMI 2.4 update. Thus, this article looks at the authenticity and credibility of such links.

BGMI 2.4 download links are fake, as Krafton never announced the release of a new update

Multiple websites are offering download links BGMI 2.4 APK (Image via Google)

BGMI has been unavailable in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store since July 28, 2022, after MeitY blocked the game. Hence, Krafton is yet to roll out updates for the game due to the absence of authentication from the Play Store and the App Store.

Also, the developers haven't announced the release of any updates since the game was blocked.

Interestingly, when PUBG Mobile received its patch updates, multiple websites also began showcasing similar download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Understandably, none of the APK links were genuine. Thus, the download links for the 2.4 update of Battlegrounds Mobile India are also fake and should be avoided.

Besides the absence of any announcement from Krafton's side, Battlegrounds Mobile India's global variant, PUBG Mobile, has also not received the much-anticipated 2.4 patch update. Thus, this is another reason why Indian gamers should not trust sources showcasing the BGMI 2.4 APK download links.

Why should one avoid third-party download links?

The reason players should avoid downloading unofficial game clients (Image via Krafton)

If Battlegrounds Mobile India's developers indeed release the 2.4 update in the near future, fans should head to the official source and avoid any third-party links. The primary reason to steer clear of unofficial APK links is their questionable credibility.

Many unauthorized sources that claim to provide direct links to the Battlegrounds Mobile India application also bring malware, bloatware, and other harmful content alongside the game's APK file. Thus, installing updates from such dubious websites may risk one's data security.

Moreover, even if unofficial websites don't harm players' devices with malicious content, it may lead to in-game bans. Krafton has made it clear via its official support website that downloading the game's APK client from any unauthorized source will lead to permanent account suspensions.

The publishers have further urged users by explicitly mentioning,

"Pease download Battleground Mobile India from official store to play the game. Unofficial/Cracked game clients are not supported and will lead to your account being banned."

Hence, it is wise to avoid any dubious websites or sources and wait for Krafton's official confirmation regarding the release of the new update.

