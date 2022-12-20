BGMI 2.4 update: Exploring possibility of new version release following ban

Video game holding company Krafton rolled out the 2.1 patch for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in July 2022, while PUBG Mobile received two additional updates, 2.2 and 2.3, in September and November, respectively. However, BGMI hasn't received any new versions in over four months after being blocked in India.

The developers of PUBG Mobile have scheduled the 2.4 update for PUBG Mobile sometime in mid-January 2023. The release of a new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India, on the other hand, seems uncertain at the moment, with no confirmation from Krafton's side.

This article looks to explore the possibilities around the launch of the 2.4 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Highly unlikely for BGMI to get 2.4 update if ban persists

Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to receive a new patch update since July 2022 (Image via Krafton)

The Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked BGMI in July 2022. The sudden decision from the government authorities led to Battlegrounds Mobile India's removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The game's servers, though, remain active in India.

Nonetheless, due to the discontinuation of authentication from the Play Store and App Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India stopped receiving new content on both Android and iOS devices. One can speculate that Krafton will push the latest patch for their Indian PUBG Mobile variant after it gets unblocked in the South Asian region.

Players expecting Battlegrounds Mobile India to get the much-anticipated 2.4 update like with PUBG (which is awaiting its 2.4 patch after the 2.3 update), should not expect the same to happen unless Krafton officially confirms an unban date. Furthermore, there is also no guarantee of the continuation of BGMI's services beyond January 2023, as some suspect the game servers to be offline.

Krafton has hinted at its efforts to resume BGMI's services

Amidst all the unpredictability around Battlegrounds Mobile India's future, Krafton has hinted at its desire to continue its operations in the Indian market. The South Korean video game company has explicitly mentioned its continuous efforts for the resumption of Battlegrounds Mobile India's services in India.

Krafton's positive statement was part of its Q3 earnings report that it published on November 11, which read as follows:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

After Krafton publicized the statement, the game received two server maintenance breaks in the last two weeks. The latest break brought a minor update to the size of 16.91MB. Although the game didn't get new content after either maintenance break, it is still an indication that the servers might not go offline any time soon.

Note: The game might not receive a patch update like the 2.4 version in the near future, but fans should rely on the game's officials to release more details. In the meantime, they should steer clear of any fake news revolving around the game.

