BGMI receives new game maintenance and small update today (19th December)

On Monday, 19 December, Krafton pushed a new server maintenance break for BGMI as most users encountered a new in-game message pop-up. It is the second one in two weeks, as the developers scheduled the previous one on 5 December 2022.

Developers scheduled new server maintenance for BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The official message from the developers/publishers that users can see via the in-game broadcasts reads as follows:

"While we continue to making the game experience more safe, secure and action packed! There will be a server maintenance ongoing today, which may cause inconvenience. Expected impact is from 11:30 - 11:35 IST. We apologize for the same. Keep gaming responsibly!"

However, unlike the previous one, the latest server maintenance brought a minor update for most users. Although the game hasn't received the new version, the development is still a big positive for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game hasn't received any updates for more than four months since it was blocked.

A minor update on BGMI: What is it about, and how to download it

The game did not receive a new version (Image via Krafton)

As mentioned, the small update for Battlegrounds Mobile India is part of the new server maintenance. Krafton has not revealed any discrete details regarding the latest development. One might not witness the arrival of the new version, as the game will continue to run on ver.2.1.0.16538 (released in July).

The latest minor update, speculated to be a fix or repair for Battlegrounds Mobile India, has a size of 16.91 MB. Fans can easily download it using their mobile data. However, many will not get access to the download button straight away.

How to get the new update on Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Readers who have not received the latest update on Battlegrounds Mobile India can follow the steps given below to access the same:

Step 1: Launch the BGMI app on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (if you have it installed via an Android emulator).

Step 2: Upon launch, you might encounter an update. Make sure you download it. However, if the pop-up doesn't appear, BGMI will automatically authenticate your login.

Step 3: After entering the game, log out immediately via the system settings, which will return you to the BGMI login page.

Step 4: Press the "Repair" button on the login page to confirm your actions.

After using the Repair button, you will encounter a minor update, which you can easily download and restart the game to log in correctly.

Poll : 0 votes