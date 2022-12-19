BGMI unban news: All that has happened so far

BGMI, the India-specific PUBG Mobile released as a result of the latter's ban, ironically got blocked in July 2022. The country's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology directed Google and Apple to take down the Krafton-backed game from their application stores. It has been more than four months since the famous BR title was removed from the Play Store and App Store.

At the same time, there have not been many developments regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's return, making the game's future uncertain. The following section will explore all the significant details around BGMI's current state in the Indian gaming market.

All significant developments concerning BGMI's ban and return

Initial statements from Krafton released in July 2022

After the game disappeared from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Krafton was quick to offer a response. Initially, the reason behind Battlegrounds Mobile India's removal was unknown, so this is what the Battlegrounds Mobile India publisher had this to say:

"We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play and App stores and will let you know once we get specific information."

However, soon after, Google Play revealed the reason for the removal to be related to an official order. Thus, an elaborate statement from Krafton came after the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban was confirmed.

In this lengthy statement, the South Korean company thanked fans for their support and promised to work towards sorting out the matter while also showcasing its compliance with the Indian government's policies.

Here's a quote from the report, in which the BGMI developer asked fans to wait for future updates regarding the game's status:

"We kindly request you to wait to hear from us. We will keep you informed about further updates. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships and collectively fostering the gaming ecosystem in India."

The statement also addressed the developer's efforts to communicate with the concerned authorities. The ban was also confirmed to be related to data security and privacy concerns associated with the game.

BGMI has not received any update since July 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India's servers are still online even after its removal from the aforementioned virtual application stores. However, the title has not received any patch update or new content in more than four months. The in-game RP section is locked at the moment, while Cycle 3 Season 7 got renewed twice and is expected to culminate in January 2023.

Although the title went on a maintenance break a few weeks back, it wasn't related to a new update. However, PUBG Mobile has received two new versions, 2.2 and 2.3, in the past four months and will get the 2.4 patch in January 2023. Unfortunately, there is still no confirmation regarding a new BGMI new update.

Recent hints from Krafton

Krafton never directly mentioned an unban date for its title, but in its Q3 earnings report in November, the South Korean company mentioned:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

Therefore, despite the unavailability of any update concerning the game's return date, many unban rumors are already making the rounds online. A considerable number of fans and influencers believe the title will return to Google Play Store and Apple App Store in the country in the first half of 2023. However, one should wait for Krafton's official statement regarding the matter.

