New server maintenance schedule posted in BGMI despite game's ban

More than four months after BGMI's disappearance from the Play Store and the App Store, a crucial development has now occurred. The game is now showing a new pop-up for the server maintenance schedule, hinting at the potential release of a new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The official message from Krafton that players can see when loading up the game reads as:

"We will be performing scheduled maintenance for our game servers at 12:00 - 12:30 IST (30 mins). During this period, there might be frequent disconnections, and certain functionalities might not work as intended. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The pop-up doesn't reveal any exact date, so one can assume that the maintenance might have already taken place earlier today. Aside from the maintenance message, nothing relevant has been posted by the BGMI game officials on any of their official social media handles.

New server maintenance for BGMI: What does it mean for the game's current status in India?

The message of scheduled server maintenance from Krafton (Image via Krafton)

It is well-known that the Krafton-backed game is currently blocked in India while its servers are still active, allowing players to access outdated in-game content. Unfortunately, the game has not received a patch update in more than four months, as the current version, 2.1, arrived in the second half of July 2022. Considering the current situation, a new update like 2.3 or 2.2 is unlikely to launch anytime soon.

However, the scheduling of server maintenance from Krafton's side could imply that they're repairing and fixing prevalent bugs and other issues within the game. As Battlegrounds Mobile India has not been receiving any updates, Krafton might bring a minor in-game update to sort out any current problems. Unfortunately, nothing is certain at the moment as officials haven't revealed any details.

Fans can still view such developments as an optimistic sign from Krafton, as it clearly shows that the developers are actively working on the Indian server, despite the nation-wide ban. The same has also been revealed by Krafton through a press release in November about their Q3 earnings report:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

Besides Krafton, the South Korean Ambassador to India, H.E. Mr. Chang Jae-bok, also spoke about the BGMI ban. At the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee audit in New Delhi, India, Jae-bok mentioned the continuous efforts of the South Korean representatives to resolve the matter.

As of writing this article, BGMI is yet to receive an official unban date, but many rumors have made their way to the internet, which readers should take with a grain of salt.

