PUBG Mobile 2.4 update release date and time

A few days back, PUBG Mobile game officials launched a 2.4 beta update, allowing users to peek at the unreleased content. Developers will test the new features and optimizations via the beta update, which will ultimately arrive with the 2.4 patch in a few weeks.

As of this writing, Krafton has not revealed any details regarding the release date or time of the forthcoming patch update. Fans can expect the release of the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update in the second week of January 2023. In the meantime, they can access the new features via the 2.4 beta version.

Next PUBG Mobile update, 2.4 patch, expected to roll out in January 2023

PUBG Mobile 2.4 is expected to launch in the second week of Januart 2023 (Image via Google Play Store)

Although Krafton is yet to announce PUBG Mobile 2.4 version's release schedule, one can expect the launch to happen sometime between January 11 and 15. Moreover, it will become available via a slow rollout for the users, which will conclude in almost two days.

The rollout will likely begin at 7:00 am (UTC + 0) on the release date, and will conclude within 48 hours for iOS and Android users. Developers will update the download link on the official website after the rollout for the App Store and the Play Store will culminate.

The new update for the game will also be available via APK download link on the official website (Image via Krafton / Tencent Games)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how players will be able to update their game to the upcoming 2.4 update:

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your device (you can also use the authorized application store of your Android device's brand).

Alternatively, if you are using an Android smartphone, you can download the APK file from the game's official site. Here are the official links for PUBG Mobile's website and APK file:

Website: https://www.pubgmobile.com/en-US

APK link: https://pubgmobile.live/apk (It will get updated after the release of the 2.4 update).

You can download & install the APK and skip "Step 2."

Step 2: Find the page for the game in the application store and tap "Update" or "Install" to initiate the download.

It may take a few minutes, but the application store will automatically update and install the game to the latest version.

Step 3: Launch the game and download the additional resource packs alongside the 2.4 update files. Restart the game after downloading it.

Step 4: Enter the game by logging in with your preferred account/method and enjoy the latest content in the game.

You can also use an Android emulator like Gameloop or BlueStacks to install the APK file for PUBG Mobile 2.4 on your PC or laptop. However, ensure to use the official website and avoid unauthorized sources for downloading the APK file or the Android emulator.

Disclaimer: The release date and time mentioned in this article are mere speculations. Krafton will unveil the release schedule a few days before the launch of the new version.

Poll : 0 votes