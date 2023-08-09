BGMI 2.7 update APK download link for Android devices

Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India resumed its services in late May 2023, players have been eagerly looking forward to the release of the new patch, and the BGMI 2.7 update is finally here. As a cherry on top, the developers already have begun pushing out the patch, and it should be available to everyone for download within a few hours.

Similar to the previous two updates, Krafton has also released a new video featuring well-known names in the community to highlight some changes present in the 2.7 update. The list includes the arrival of the new Royale Pass, a new ACE32 gun, and more.

How to download BGMI 2.7 update on Android devices

You may download the current BGMI 2.7 update from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Additionally, Android users often opt for using APK files to complete the installation, but Krafton does not host an official file in this case. The developers strongly advise players to download only through the official channels. Furthermore, using an unofficial or cracked game client is not supported, and can lead to a ban.

Thus, you should rely on official stores and not the APK files floating on the internet to get the latest version of the game. With that said, here is the link to the 2.7 update on the Google Play Store:

BGMI 2.7 update Google Play Store Page: Click here.

You may follow the steps given below to download and install BGMI 2.7 update through the Google Play Store:

Use the link above to access the game’s page on the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can perform a manual search on the store. Click the update/install button on the screen. Furthermore, since the developers have not announced any server downtime, you can straightaway jump into the 2.7 version to enjoy the features.

Click the update/install button on the Google Play Store to get the latest version (Image via Play Store)

The game would be installed on your device. You may also need to download additional resources. Thus, it is advisable to update the game on the Wi-Fi environment.

BGMI 2.7 update features

While the players expect the BGMI x Dragon Ball Super collaboration to be at the center of the 2.7 updates, the developers are yet to reveal the specifics of the collaboration, including details about the arrival of new content. Some of the confirmed features, including the Royale Pass for the patch, include:

New ACE32 gun (Available on all maps)

Carrying on the Back and Ride on Vehicles update

Royale Pass A1: Roaring Rampage (Precision Artistry DP-28, Violet Eclipse – Thompson, Tangerine Drake Set, Neon Slayer Set, Violet Eclipse Sidecar Motorcycle, Swiftshooter -M164A, Tech Matrix 2-Seat Bike, and more)

Marmaris X-Suit

2-Seat bikes: Foldable

You can download the update through the store once it becomes available to check out these features and the other available content.