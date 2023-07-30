BGMI 2.7 update: Expected release date, features, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India fans have eagerly awaited the BGMI 2.7 update since its return to the Indian gaming community. The anticipation has only increased since PUBG incorporated its latest update, along with the Dragon Ball Z collaboration. However, there hasn't been any official statement from Krafton. Despite this, some reliable leakers have claimed that the BGMI 2.7 update will arrive next month.

Thus, this article focuses on the expected release date, features, and other aspects of the 2.7 update.

Note: This article is based on a rumor, and the information present is thus subject to change.

Expected release date of BGMI 2.7 update, features, and everything gamers need to know

As per Lucky Man, a popular leaker in the scene, the India-exclusive title will skip the 2.6 update and incorporate some of its elements into the BGMI 2.7 update, along with Dragon Ball Z elements currently enjoyed by PUBG players. Considering his reputation for being accurate with his leaks, it's expected that the BGMI 2.7 update will land on the devices by August 9, 2023.

2.7 update might bring Shenron and other Dragon Ball Z elements from the PUBG X Dragon Ball Z collaboration (Image via Tencent Games)

As per the leaker, the BGMI 2.7 update will bring elements of Dragon Ball Z into their game. If this news is to be believed, the update will include features like:

Summoning the Shenron

Dragon Ball villages

Special Dragon Ball Z Battle Royale mode maps (Sanhok, Nusa, and Livik)

Dragon Ball Z-themed flying car

Special Dragon Ball Z characters

Night mode from the PUBG 2.6 update and more

The leaker also claims that Battlegrounds Mobile India enthusiasts will enjoy everything that PUBG players get in their game, but only with a month's delay.

Battleground Mobile India's expected upcoming update calendar (Image via YouTube/Lucky Man)

In such circumstances, the next PUBG update scheduled for September will arrive in Battlegrounds Mobile India in October. It is expected that the Halloween-type mode from the global version will be included in this update.

Then the next addition should be the PUBG winter update in November, which, as per the rumor, will hit Battlegrounds Mobile India in December. In the video, you can check the rumored calendar of all those upcoming updates after BGMI 2.7.

Will the Battlegrounds Mobile India A1 Royal Pass arrive anytime soon?

Battlegrounds Mobile India A2 Royale Pass's expected mythic set (Image via YouTube/Lucky Man)

Besides the aforementioned updates, Lucky Man has also opined on the arrival of the A1 Royal Pass. As per their video, developers will have to change the game to some extent before its introduction. Since there haven’t been any changes to the previous M21 and M22 missions, Battlegrounds Mobile India players might not get the A1 and receive the A2 Royal Pass instead.

That covers everything about the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.7 update. Despite the reliability of the source as a leaker, none of these details have been confirmed by developers. So, players must wait until the official announcements from Krafton.