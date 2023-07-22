BGMI A1 Royale Pass (A1 RP): Expected release date, rewards, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI A1 Royale Pass (A1 RP), is set to bring back the 100-level Royale Pass system. The new Royale Pass (RP) of the BR title will likely enter the game in August 2023, and the rumored rewards list for the RP is resurfacing, which includes new skins, outfits, and emotes. The base color of the rumored outfit is black and red, and it will even feature a skull mask and a cape, but more on that later.

If you are also a fan of the battle royale title who has been eagerly awaiting the return of the 100-level RP system with the BGMI A1 Royale Pass, you are at the right place. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the new RP of the battle royale title.

When will BGMI A1 Royale Pass (A1 RP) be released? Expected release date, rewards, and more

Even though Krafton has not released any official news regarding the arrival of the BGMI A1 Royal Pass in the game, the rumored release date for the A1 RP in the BR title is August 2023. According to rumors, this new RP system, like PUBG, is going to bring back the 100-level RP system.

Rewards

The A1 RP is expected to bring many notable rewards with its arrival. This list comprises A1 Phantom M416 gun skins, A1 Phantom parachute emotes, and more. Here is an elaborate list of all the expected rewards for the Battlegrounds Mobile India A1 Royal Pass.

A1 Phantom M416 gun skin with a black and red finish with a skull logo on the magazine. Available for players upon reaching the 50 RP level.

A1 Phantom black and red outfit with a skull mask and a cape. Available for players upon reaching the 100 RP level.

A1 Phantom parachutes.

A1 Phantom emotes.

A1 Phantom backpack.

A1 Phantom title.

A1 Phantom headgear.

A1 phantom spray.

Battlegrounds Mobile India A1 Royale Pass duration

The BGMI A1 Royale Pass is expected to run for two weeks, during which players can try to reach RP level 100 by completing different challenges. Each of these RP levels will help players get UC, BP, and some other items as well.

How much is the A1 RP?

According to the current rumors in the gaming community, the BGMI A1 Royale Pass will also follow a similar purchase style to PUBG. The Battlegrounds Mobile India A1 RP will be available in two tiers: Elite and Elite Plus, You can buy the Elite tier for 360 UC and the Elite Plus tier for 960 UC. Those purchasing the latter are expected to get access to some special rewards, like the A1 Phantom border.

The BGMI A1 Royale Pass has promised a lot to players, and the cosmetics it offers are a great way to show off your style through your in-game character.