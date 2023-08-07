Gamers are hyped for the BGMI 2.7 update and A1 Royal Pass release dates. Battlegrounds Mobile India has returned to the country after a ten-month ban for a three-month probationary period until the end of August. While a part of the community thinks that the latest updates will go live in the game after that, there are rumors of the latest updates arriving soon that excite the players.

Some reliable leakers, like Lucky Man, have claimed August 9, 2023, to be the release date of the BGMI 2.7 update. There is also some confusion about the upcoming RP since it is not confirmed if the game will see the introduction of the A1 Royal Pass pass or will directly see the A2 pass. This article will explore all the possibilities regarding the expected release dates for these upcoming updates and features.

What is the latest version of BGMI 2023? BGMI 2.7 update expected release date

Battlegrounds Mobile India launched a 2.5 version in India after getting unbanned. However, since PUBG gamers were nearing the 2.7 update in their game at that time, the BR title's fanbase has been constantly asking about the next update.

Leaked pictures from the shooting floor confirm the next update (Image via YouTube/Lucky Man)

As per a recent video by Lucky Man, a reliable leaker in the circuit, Krafton will skip the 2.6 version and introduce the 2.7 update in the game. It is expected to be released by August 9, 2023.

What will be the next Royal Pass in BGMI? BGMI A1 Royal Pass expected release date

Unlike the next update news, which is based on rumors, the game has confirmed the inclusion of the A1 Royal Pass in the game. There were speculations in the community regarding whether the A1 RP will appear in the title or whether the developer would skip that to directly release the A2 RP. However, with a recent Instagram post from the Battlegrounds Mobile India official page, the A1 RP is set to go live soon.

expected release date of the next update and Royale Pass (Image via YouTube/Lucky Man)

The expected release date of the next A1 RP is August 13, 2023, as per the aforementioned video. However, players have to wait for confirmation from Krafton.

