BGMI 3.1 update APK download links for all devices 

The BGMI 3.1 update APK download link will help you download and enjoy all the latest features added to India's favorite Battle Royale title. Since the latest patch notes were made available to download on March 27, 2024, players have been eagerly awaiting to download the update. It is already available on the digital storefronts, and you can also access them from the official website.

This article will talk about the BGMI 3.1 update APK download links and how to install the latest update on your device.

BGMI 3.1 update APK download links

Before checking the BGMI 3.1 update APK download link, please note that downloading the latest update of the Battle Royale title from third-party websites is not the best choice since different malware can attack your device.

The best way to grab the BGMI 3.1 update APK download link is by visiting the digital storefronts of your devices. Android and iOS users can easily download the title by visiting the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

You can visit the official page of BGMI on the Google Play Store and Apple APP Store by clicking on the respective links. Additionally, you can also visit the official website to find these links. Now, click on 'Update" to initiate the download of this latest title update.

The BGMI 3.1 update brings plenty of amazing new features to keep the audience hooked for another intense season. You can check out a detailed step-by-step guide on how to download BGMI 3.1 update on your device in this article.

Some key features of the BGMI 3.1 update you may look forward to

Here are some new features of the upcoming update. (Image via Krafton)

The latest BGMI 3.1 update patch notes revealed that the community can expect everything the global audience got from PUBG 3.1 update. The game brings a new Skyhigh Spectacle mode where you can select day or night mode and complete different exciting challenges for amazing rewards.

There is a new Magic Carpet that will help you fly like Aladdin inside the game. This provides you with the freedom of ground battles and high-altitude fights.

Besides, like the PUBG 3.1 update, the latest Battlegrounds Mobile India update features a WOW mode. The patch notes announced that Krafton also has a BGMI Bentley collaboration lined-up for the title as well.