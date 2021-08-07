BGMI 50 million downloads rewards and total number of downloads so far: All you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, has been grist to the gossip mill ever since it was first teased. The game received an amazing response from Indian fans and gamers when it was finally released in July.

When Krafton announced early access of BGMI, it amassed over 20 million early access registrations and 40 million pre-registrations. The game has managed to break all records, and mind you, BGMI is only available for Android devices and has yet to make its way on iOS devices. Recently, Krafton declared a new event called the “50M Downloads Rewards Event”.

BGMI's 50M Downloads Rewards Event and everything you need to know

The new 50M download Rewards Event, as the name suggests, is a means to celebrate 50 million downloads and share the success of BGMI. As of now, the game has not crossed the 50 million downloads milestone, and to celebrate its glorious achievement, Krafton has established some milestones and rewards.

When BGMI crosses each achievement, players will be awarded special bonuses. Here are the rewards:

48M downloads : Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3

: Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3 49M downloads : Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3

: Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3 50M downloads: Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1

Players will be able to redeem these rewards in the BGMI event section. The rewards will be unlocked automatically as each milestone is accomplished. You can check the event section on a regular to discern if any rewards are available. Moreover, players will be able to redeem the 50 million downloads reward for one month.

But the real question is: how many downloads does BGMI have as of now?

A look at the Google Play Store will answer this question. According to Google Play Store, BGMI has been downloaded over 46 million or 4.6 crore times as of writing this article. This might still seem a bit less when compared to the 20 million pre-registrations the game has garnered in the two weeks since BGMI debuted on the Google Play Store.

However, considering that BGMI is still unavailable for iOS devices, these numbers are from Android devices alone. The developers are tight-lipped about a possible release date, but it seems like iOS players and fans might need to wait a few more months. Or will the iOS version of BGMI make its debut next month? Only time and Krafton have the answer.

Edited by Srijan Sen