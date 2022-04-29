BGMI All Stars Invitational LAN tournament: Winning team, prize pool distribution, top 5 players, and more

TSM was the crown champion of the BGMI All-Stars Invitational, the first BGMI LAN event. The team performed excellently in the event and took home the trophy. Hyderabad Hydras put up exemplary performances on Day 2 and Day 3 and grabbed the second place.

Revenant surprised everyone with their consistent gameplay in the event and secured third place. Team XO fought till the very end but unfortunately placed fourth, followed by the BGIS champion Skylightz Gaming.

Skylightz placed fifth in BGMI All Stars Invitational champion (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Team Insane and Enigma Gaming secured the sixth and seventh place, respectively. Led by Owais, Team forever had an average run in the event as the team finished in 12th place. GodLike had one more bad tournament as they have been struggling for the past couple of months. Team Xspark, who played without their main IGL MAVI, had a poor performance as they finished in the last spot.

Overall standings of BGMI All Stars Invitational (Image via Nodwin Gaming )

Prize pool distribution of BGMI All-Stars Invitational 2022

BGMI All Stars Invitational Prize Pool distribution (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The three-day event featured a total prize pool of INR 55 lakhs, out of which the champion, TSM, received INR 25 lakhs. The runner-up Hyderabad Hydras won 12 lakhs INR, while the second runner won 5 lakhs INR. The MVP of the tournament was awarded 1 lakh INR. The teams and their winnings are as follows:

1st place: TSM - 25 lakhs INR

2nd place: Hyderabad Hydras - 12 lakhs INR

3rd place: Revenant - 5 lakhs INR

4th place: Team XO - 1.5 lakhs INR

5th place: Skylightz Gaming - 1.10 lakhs INR

6th place: Team Insane - 80K INR

7th place: Enigma Gaming - 60K INR

8th place: Rivalry - 50K INR

9th place: Team 8Bit - 40K INR

10th place: OR Esports - 40K INR

11th place: 7Sea Esports - 40K INR

12th place: Team Enigma Forever - 30K INR

13th place: Global Esports - 30K INR

14th place: GodLike Esports - 30K INR

15th place: Blind Esports - 20K INR

16th place: Team Xspark - 20K INR

MVP: TSM NinjaJod - 1 lakh INR

NinjaJod claimed the MVP award in BGMI All Stars Invitational (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

NinjaJod emerged as the MVP of the event with 38 eliminations. He, along with his teammates, was in a fantastic form in the event. Three out of the top 5 players were from TSM. Maxy, who plays for Hyderabad Hydras, grabbed the second place on the kill leaderboard with 27 finishes. Aquanox and Shadow from TSM came in third and fourth places with 27 and 24 finishes, respectively, followed by Insane Sayyam.

