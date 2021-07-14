BGMI announces upcoming Royale Pass season schedule, RP price, rewards and more

Krafton released the 1.5 BGMI update yesterday and today they released new changes revolving around the Royale Pass (RP). RP in BGMI is nothing but a tier-based reward system that allows players to acquire various in-game accessories. Players can take part in various RP missions and challenges to increase their rank.

Royale Pass update in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India :- Royale Pass & Season Schedule Announcement #BGMI pic.twitter.com/Y8sBBQeeEL — Gametube (@GametubeI) July 14, 2021

The Royale Pass duration in BGMI will be reduced to one month. There will be two RPs that will be launched successively. Players can take a look at the duration of the two Royale Passes:

Royale Pass Month 1 - Tek Era: July 14th 2021 (7:30 AM IST) till August 12th 2021 (5:30 AM IST)

Royale Pass Month 2 - Project T: August 13th 2021 (7:30 AM IST) till September 13th 2021 (5:30 AM IST)

Royale Pass Price

The prices of the Royale Passes in BGMI are as follows:

Ordinary RP: 360 UC

Elite RP: 960 UC

Mobile gamers who buy the Royale Pass for the first time can collect a voucher worth 60 to 360 UC and also get a voucher worth the same amount for the next Royale Pass. They can only do this if they reach Rank 30 or higher in the current RP.

Other Royale Pass changes

The maximum rank that can be attained in the latest RP is 50. The duration for the RP challenges has been reduced from 8 weeks to 4 weeks. Players will also receive bonus points when the season ends.

Cycle system

The first season of the new Cycle system that was introduced in the BGMI 1.5 update will last from July 14th 2021 (7:30 AM IST) till September 16th 2021 (5:30 AM IST). The information, released by Krafton, revealed that each Cycle will have three seasons. Players will be entitled to receive exciting rewards if they collect badges of the same level every season.

