Top 5 major changes to BGMI after 1.5 update

The new changes brought in by the BGMI 1.5 update can now be enjoyed by mobile gamers around India. From a new mode to a new weapon, there are lots of exciting features that battle royale enthusiasts will be thrilled to enjoy.

The BGMI 1.5 update was supposed to be rolled out at 7:30 PM IST yesterday, but was launched at 7:30 AM IST instead. The update did not arrive for iOS mobile gamers as the iOS version of the game is yet to be released.

Changes in Battlegrounds Mobile India after the BGMI 1.5 update

The following changes were noticed in the Battle Royale game after the BGMI 1.5 update:

1) Mission Ignition

Mission Ignition mode (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The new game mode, Mission Ignition, has brought in the following changes at six major locations on the Erangel map:

Pochinki – Transit Center

Georgopol – Port of Georgopol

School – Tech Center

Military Base – Security Center

Yasnaya Polyana – Logistics Agency

Mylta Power – Energy Center

Apart from the above, there are cool weapons, vehicles and devices that players can use while enjoying this mode.

2) New Weapons

ASM Abakan (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The BGMI 1.5 update brought forth a brand new gun, MG3. The gun uses 7.62 mm bullets and can hold a maximum of 75 bullets per round. Players have the option to choose between 660 to 990 rounds per minute when it comes to the rate of fire.

The other gun, ASM Abakan, can be used in Mission Ignition mode. It is an assault rifle that needs 5.56 mm bullets and can hold 30 bullets per round. It has three firing modes: Auto, Semi-auto and Burst.

3) New Vehicles

G-38 Gravity Free Motorcycle (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Players can enjoy the new vehicles in Mission Ignition mode. Noticeable vehicles are the G-38 Gravity Free Motorcycle and Tesla Vehicle - Model Y.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, players can also hop in on Semi-Trucks (Tesla vehicle) and HyperLines. Both vehicles run on pre-set routes.

4) Sensitivity Settings

New sensitivity settings (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Players can change the sensitivity settings of a particular gun for the first time ever. Not only that, they can also adjust the settings of the TPP (Third Person Perspective) camera view.

The BGMI 1.5 update also brought a new sensitivity feature called Gyroscope Reverse. If this feature is activated, it will reverse the up-down effect of the gyroscope.

5) Tier Improvements

Tier improvements (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The Ace tier in BGMI has been subdivided and additional rewards have been included. Silver Tier rewards have also been added via the BGMI 1.5 update.

Players belonging to mini-tiers are entitled to additional rewards. BGMI gamers will also notice changes with regards to the tier icons, as they have been improved and optimized.

Edited by Gautham Balaji