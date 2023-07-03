BGMI best 4-finger claw control layout and sensitivity settings

Control settings and sensitivity must be optimized for mobile gamers who want to excel in games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The 4-finger claw technique has gained popularity among diverse control layouts, as it allows players to access many actions at the same time, giving them a competitive advantage in fierce confrontations. Sensitivity settings, in addition to the control arrangement, are critical in fine-tuning aim and camera motions.

In this article, we will look at the optimum 4-finger claw control configuration, camera sensitivity, gyroscope sensitivity, and ADS sensitivity to help you improve your BGMI gameplay experience and precision.

What is the best 4-finger claw control layout and sensitivity settings in BGMI?

Control layout

4-finger claw layout in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Control layout defines the placement of several buttons that let players move, fire, leap, crouch, and use objects. The control structure for the 4-finger claw technique is specifically intended to support four fingers on the screen, allowing players to access many actions concurrently and boost their gameplay capabilities. It entails deliberately positioning buttons for the best accessibility and response, giving you more control and efficiency while playing.

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity in the game (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity is a parameter that controls how quickly the camera moves when you swipe or drag your finger across the screen while using a 4-finger claw in BGMI. It influences the rate at which your view spins or revolves when you move your finger.

Higher camera sensitivity values result in faster camera movement, allowing you to quickly survey your surroundings. Lower sensitivity ratings, on the other hand, slow down camera movement and provide more precise control over your aim.

Gyroscope sensitivity

Gyroscope camera sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope ADS sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope sensitivity is a setting that controls the responsiveness of your device's gyroscope sensor. It lets you physically move your smartphone to aim or rotate your in-game perspective when activated. The gyroscope works with your touch controls to improve your targeting capabilities. There are two types of gyroscope settings available in BGMI: Camera and ADS.

Increased sensitivity makes the gyroscope more responsive, allowing faster and more precise targeting adjustments. Lower sensitivity settings, on the other hand, lessen the gyroscope's sensitivity, making it less sensitive to device movements.

ADS sensitivity

ADS sensitivity for 4-finger claw (Image via Krafton)

ADS sensitivity is an abbreviation for "Aim Down Sights" sensitivity. It controls the speed at which the camera travels when you aim your weapon's sights with your 4-finger claw. The sensitivity settings alter when you activate the ADS mode, often by opening the sight through the lean or scope button, to enable more precise control for accurate aiming.

Higher ADS sensitivity levels, like camera sensitivity, result in faster camera movements while pointing down sights, allowing for faster target acquisition. Lower sensitivity ratings, on the other hand, slow down camera movements, enabling more accurate control for precision targeting in BGMI.

Poll : 0 votes