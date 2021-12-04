BGMI: BGIS 2021 The Grind day 3 overall standings 

Day 3 of the league stages of BGIS 2021: The Grind practice scrims are now over. Hyderabad Hydras showed consistent gameplay to climb to the pole position with 58 kills and 112 points. OR Esports came back and secured second place with 100 points.

Orangutan Esports lost their top spot and slipped to third place with 40 kills and 96 points. Team Forever, led by Owais, showed aggressive gameplay but couldn't gather placement points to finish in fourth place.

The best team of the day was Team XSpark, as they finished in fifth place after gaining 17 places. The fans' favorite, GodLike, sits in 9th place, while Team Soul is 15th.

BGIS 2021: The Grind Day 3 match standings

BGIS The Grind overall standings after day 3 (Image via BGIS)

The first match of the day was won by Team Xspark with 15 frags. Team Incognito played safely to secure second, with only one frag. Fan-favorite Scout was the MVP of the match for his five eliminations.

Hydra Official won the second match of the day with nine frags. However, it was Team Forever that topped the match table with 14 kills. Godlike was eliminated early but they managed to grab eight kills. Owais was the MVP of the match with 10 kills.

Underdog team, Udog India, won the desert map of Miramar with 10 frags. It was Team Xspark that came second with nine frags, with Scout again being the MVP.

OR Esports did a 2v4 against Team Xspark to win the fourth match of Sanhok with 10 kills. The zone didn't favor Team XSpark but they managed to grab nine frags.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by Hyderabad Hydras with 10 frags. Team Soul played passively to secure second place with two frags. Hydra Official played aggressively to grab 11 kills.

Also Read Article Continues below

After half of the BGIS The Grind league has been completed, it will be interesting to see how the lowest-ranked teams perform to make the finals.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider