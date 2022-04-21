BGMI BMOC schedule, casters, starting time and where to watch

Within nine months of its release in the Indian market, BGMI has emerged as the leading game as millions of players across the country dive into it on a daily basis. The rise in BGMI's popularity has resulted in the massive growth of its esports scenario.

Witnessing the players' response, Krafton had previously announced the roadmap for BGMI esports regarding the 2022 season. Based on the announcement, it is known that BMOC will be the first tournament of the season. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show to commence.

Everything you need to know about the BGMI esports tournament BMOC 2022

The official registrations went on from March 14 till March 27 and were followed by in-game qualifiers, which were contested by most of the registered BGMI teams across the country between April 4 and April 11.

The results of the in-game qualifiers were recently declared on April 17, which created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming community regarding the tournament's commencement.

Krafton announced through an Instagram post that Round 1 of BMOC 2022 will commence today (April 21). Based on the video, it is known that the esports tournament is scheduled to continue until May 15.

Players and fans who wish to watch the matches live will have to tune in to the official YouTube channel at 4.30 PM on matchdays. Krafton is expecting a massive turnout, as the previous official tournaments - BGIS 2021 and the recently concluded BMOC The Grind were huge successes.

Schedule for Round 1

In an official post made yesterday, Krafton unveiled the tournament's schedule. Round 1 will see 512 teams (selected from in-game qualifiers based on their stats) participate in thrilling matches over the next four days. The teams will be divided into 32 groups and the top 8 from each one will head over to Round 2.

Here's a detailed look at the full schedule for Round 1:

April 21: Groups 1-5 and 7-9

April 22: Groups 6, 10-13, and 15-17

April 23: Groups 14, 18-22, 24, and 25

April 24: Groups 23, and 26-32

Casters

Krafton took to the Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India to unveil the casters of the upcoming BMOC. Since their voice helps the audience gain insights about the match and stats, Krafton has appointed the best professionals in the gaming community for both Hindi and English presentations of the tournament.

While the English casters are the dynamic trio of Amrit "Fyxs" Gourav, Akash "Saltxy" Kolay, and Arun "Arka" Sagar, the Hindi casters comprise the impeccable team of Piyush "Spero" Bhatla, Zishan "Mazy" Alam, and Ankit Kumar "Ankiiibot" Pandey.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul