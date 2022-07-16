BGMI C3S7 RP: Release date, price, and more details (July 2022)

BGMI offers its players a new Royale Pass on a monthly basis. Every new RP has a distinct theme and contains plenty of new weapon cosmetics and items that players are eager to get their hands on.

Although the ongoing M12 Royale Pass was purchased by many users, its tenure is set to expire, with the upcoming Month 13 RP replacing it. While players with UC can purchase it and claim the exclusive rewards, players playing the game for free can also get the specific rewards available in the free RP section.

Details of C3S7 Month 13 Royale Pass release in BGMI

The ongoing Month 12 theme Royale Pass will conclude on 17 July 2022, resulting in the RP section staying locked until 18 July 2022. The upcoming Month 13 Royale Pass will arrive in the game on 19 July 2022 at 07.30 am IST.

The Month 13 Royale Pass will be available in two variants. While the popular Elite Pass will be available for 360 UC, the Elite Pass Plus variant can be bought for 960 UC. However, those who have already purchased the M12 Royale Pass can avail a 60 UC discount voucher for the next season.

Furthermore, BGMI players who possess a 100 UC discount voucher (available as part of the Anniversary UC event) can also use that to get an additional discount.

Leaked rewards that BGMI players may witness in the upcoming C3S7 Month 13 Royale Pass

Many YouTubers work together with Krafton as BETA testers, and provide leaks of upcoming updates or additions to the game. Similarly for the Month 13 Royale Pass, a few of them have mentioned several leaks in their videos.

Based on the leaks, the upcoming C3S7 Month 13 Royale Pass will be designed on the Exo Genesis theme. It is set to introduce a variety of new items that will enrich the quality of players' inventories.

Here's an overview of the leaked rewards that are set to be added in the upcoming BGMI Month 13 RP:

RP Rank 1: Trendy Hiker Set along with Carnivorous Mini 14

RP Rank 5: Trendy Hiker Cover

RP Rank 10: Wild Rave Helmet

RP Rank 15: Hi-Tech Ornament, RP Avatar (M13) along with Like Dance Emote (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 20: Chick Pea Smoke Grenade along with Phantom Lover Parachute (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 23: Football Star Cover (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 25: Football Star Set (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Corrosive Marsh Plane Finish along with Noctum Terror Emote

RP Rank 35: Steam Gear MK47 (available in the free RP tab), Custom Status - Royale Pass

RP Rank 40: Golden Rose M762

RP Rank 50: Noctum Terror Set and Noctum Terror Cover

Furthermore, users will also get Adventure Tokens that they can use to play a mini-adventure game. Several rewards from previous seasons will also be available for redemption from the Adventure Shop. Finally, a new Mecha Sanctum Set will also be available for redemption.

Users can also obtain these ranked rewards by buying RP rank-up cards (each card costs 1000 UC), which will enable them to rank up to 10 RP levels in one go.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far