BGMI C4S12 rewards, end date, tier reset, and more

BGMI re-appeared in the Indian mobile gaming market in May 2023. Since then, the title has witnessed massive growth in terms of player count. To quench their thirst for deriving the best BR gaming experience, Krafton adds new seasons in the title days after the introduction of a new update. Similarly, the arrival of the 2.7 update has resulted in the introduction of the new C4S12.

Details about C4S12 that BGMI players should know about

Earlier today at 5:29 AM IST, Cycle 4 Season 11 concluded. At 7:30 AM IST, the new Season Cycle 4 Season 12 was introduced. Interestingly enough, the season debuted 12 days after the release of the 2.7 update in Battlegrounds Mobile India and a week after the A1 Royale Pass's arrival.

The newly introduced Cycle 4 Season 12 will be available in BGMI for two months and conclude on October 21 at 5:29 AM IST.

The new season has resulted in the in-game tiers getting reset, enabling rank pushers across the country to begin their quest to reach higher tiers.

BGMI C4S12 Tier and Season Rewards can be easily collected

Krafton introduced new rewards with the new season's arrival (both tier and season). Both rewards categories offer amazing cosmetics and items that can be obtained for free. Gamers need to play the title more to get their hands on them.

Here's a detailed overview of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 4 Season 12 tier and season rewards:

Conqueror: C4S12 Conqueror Frame, IGN Tag, Conqueror Title, Season Tokens x1200, and exclusive Conqueror special lobby animation

C4S12 Conqueror Frame, IGN Tag, Conqueror Title, Season Tokens x1200, and exclusive Conqueror special lobby animation Ace Dominator: C4S12 Ace Dominator Avatar, IGN Tag, Ace Dominator Title, Season Tokens x1000, and exclusive Ace Dominator special lobby animation

C4S12 Ace Dominator Avatar, IGN Tag, Ace Dominator Title, Season Tokens x1000, and exclusive Ace Dominator special lobby animation Ace Master: C4S12 Ace Master Cover, IGN Tag, Ace Master Title, Season Tokens x1000, and exclusive Ace Master special lobby animation

C4S12 Ace Master Cover, IGN Tag, Ace Master Title, Season Tokens x1000, and exclusive Ace Master special lobby animation Ace: C4S12 Ace Mask, IGN Tag, and Ace Title, Season Tokens x1000, and exclusive Ace team-up special lobby animation

C4S12 Ace Mask, IGN Tag, and Ace Title, Season Tokens x1000, and exclusive Ace team-up special lobby animation Crown: Three single-use Rating Protection Cards, Season Tokens x800, C4S12 Crown IGN Tag, exclusive Crown team-up special lobby animation

Three single-use Rating Protection Cards, Season Tokens x800, C4S12 Crown IGN Tag, exclusive Crown team-up special lobby animation Diamond: Season Tokens x800 along with C4S12 Mini 14 skin

Season Tokens x800 along with C4S12 Mini 14 skin Platinum: Season Tokens x500 along with C4S12 Glasses

Season Tokens x500 along with C4S12 Glasses Gold: Season Tokens x400 along with C4S12 Set

Season Tokens x400 along with C4S12 Set Silver: Season Tokens x350 along with Classic Crate Coupon x1

Season Tokens x350 along with Classic Crate Coupon x1 Bronze: Season Tokens x300 along with Supply Crate Coupon x1

Tier Goals will help players get more rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

BGMI players can exchange the obtained Season Tokens to get hold of Current Season cosmetics and items. In addition, they can also acquire cosmetics from Past Seasons. Some of the best rewards include:

Parachute skin

Silver Fragments

AG Currency

Gliders

Similar to C4S11, the new C4S12 also offers a new Tier Goal Achievement reward. Those who tread on the virtual battlegrounds in ranked classic mode (both normal and themed mode) and fulfill their set Tier Goal will obtain Classic Crate/Premium Crate Coupons as well as Season Tokens (according to their ranks).