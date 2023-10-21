BGMI Conqueror guide: 5 best ways to push ranks (October 2023)

Every BGMI player hopes to earn the coveted Conqueror title. However, getting there demands a lot of dedication, patience, and consistency. For those who want to ascend the ranks and become a Conqueror, this article will show the five most successful strategies for improving your level.

Honing your gaming sense regarding map awareness, positioning, and adaptability goes a long way. With this guide, you'll be better prepared to handle the challenges of BGMI and get closer to being a Conqueror.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to reach Conqueror in BGMI (October 2023)

1) Perfecting your landing

The first few minutes of a BGMI match can set the tone for the rest of the game. It is critical to master the art of selecting the best landing site. Choose areas with a balanced loot distribution and a moderate quantity of enemies. Hot drops may provide intense excitement, but survival is just as crucial.

Prioritize landing near a vehicle for quick rotations and avoid getting trapped in the diminishing play zone. A successful landing ensures a well-equipped start and lays the groundwork for a successful climb up the ranks in this battle royale game.

2) Adaptive playstyle

Survival in BGMI is dependent on flexibility. While choosing a playstyle is important, adaptability can make or break a game. Know when to switch gears depending on the situation, whether you're a covert sniper or an aggressive rusher.

Concentrate on plundering and placement in the early phases. Keep an eye on the ever-changing dynamics of the match as it progresses. If the circle encourages aggressive play, take advantage of it; otherwise, play strategically and keep a low profile. Conquerors are known for their ability to change strategies on the fly.

3) Effective communication

BGMI is a team game, and efficient communication can alter the tide of battle. Use voice chat or fast messaging to communicate important information to your team. Clear communication about enemy locations, loot, and strategy improves team chemistry.

A well-coordinated team is more likely to not only survive engagements but also secure the coveted Chicken Dinner. The strength of your squad is more important than individual prowess in pursuing the Conqueror rank.

4) Smart rotations and map awareness

The ability to efficiently navigate the battlefield separates the best from the others. Maintain awareness of the play zone at all times and organize your rotations accordingly. Avoid unnecessary confrontations in the early stages, particularly if they are outside of the safe zone.

Use vehicles well for quick repositioning and make strategic decisions based on the changing map. It is critical to understand when to engage and when to remain mobile. The voyage of a Conqueror entails not only outgunning opponents but also outmaneuvering them over the huge BGMI environment.

5) Consistent skill improvement

Continuous skill progress is required to dominate BGMI and get the Conqueror title. Devote time to improving your shooting accuracy, learning new weapon classes, and perfecting your decision-making under pressure. Analyze your games, discover areas for improvement, and work on them actively.

Stay updated with the latest meta, observe strong players, and incorporate new methods into your playbook. A commitment to continual growth, whether honing recoil control or enhancing close-quarters combat skills, is the mark of a real Conqueror in this battle royale game.

Becoming a Conqueror in this game demands a holistic approach that combines tactical acumen, adaptability, and teamwork.