BGMI current season end date 2023 (C4S11)

New ranked seasons are introduced in BGMI every few months, making the battle royale title more exciting and keeping players on the grind and interested in the game. The current one, C4S11 (Cycle 4 Season 11), will shortly end, and gamers will once more have to begin returning to the top ranks. After it is over, the new C4S12 season will start, along with many brand-new incentives.

Users may find information about the C4S11 end date and all other known information regarding the upcoming ranked season in the section below.

What is the end date of BGMI’s C4S11 season?

C4S11 will be ending in the coming days (Image via Krafton)

As per the in-game section in BGMI, Cycle 4 Season 11 (C4S11) will end on August 21, 2023. Hence, users still have a few weeks to grind and reach their desired ranks before it concludes.

After Cycle 4 Season 11, the C4S12 will arrive on the same day, i.e., August 21, and users can then start engaging to get the different available rewards.

What are the season rewards of BGMI’s C4S11 season?

Here are the rewards that you will receive after the C4S11 season ends (Image via Krafton)

Players will be entitled to the season rewards after C4S11 ends, which will be provided based on their highest rank. Listed below is the exact list of items that individuals will be able to acquire:

Bronze rank: Get 300x Season Tokens.

Get 300x Season Tokens. Silver rank: Get 350x Season Tokens.

Get 350x Season Tokens. Gold rank: Get 400x Season Tokens.

Get 400x Season Tokens. Platinum rank: Get 500x Season Tokens.

Get 500x Season Tokens. Diamond rank: Get 600x Season Tokens.

Get 600x Season Tokens. Crown rank: Get C4S11 Crown Name Tag, 800x Season Tokens, and Crown exclusive team-up special effect.

Get C4S11 Crown Name Tag, 800x Season Tokens, and Crown exclusive team-up special effect. Ace rank: Get C4S11 Ace Name Tag, Get C4S11 Ace Title, 1000x Season Tokens, and Ace exclusive team-up special effect.

Get C4S11 Ace Name Tag, Get C4S11 Ace Title, 1000x Season Tokens, and Ace exclusive team-up special effect. Ace Master rank: Get C4S11 Ace Master Name Tag, Get C4S11 Ace Master Title, 1000x Season Tokens, and Ace Master exclusive team-up special effect.

Get C4S11 Ace Master Name Tag, Get C4S11 Ace Master Title, 1000x Season Tokens, and Ace Master exclusive team-up special effect. Ace Dominator rank: Get C4S11 Ace Dominator Name Tag, Get C4S11 Ace Dominator Title, 1000x Season Tokens, and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special effect.

Get C4S11 Ace Dominator Name Tag, Get C4S11 Ace Dominator Title, 1000x Season Tokens, and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special effect. Conqueror rank: Get C4S11 Conqueror Name Tag, Get C4S11 Conqueror Title, 1200x Season Tokens, and Conqueror exclusive team-up special effect.

Besides these, there are also the Tier Rewards that users might have already received after they would have reached the particular ranks.

New Royale Pass in BGMI

Ongoing Royale Pass ends on August 13 (Image via Krafton)

Apart from the ranked season, a new Royale Pass season will soon arrive inside BGMI. The ongoing one, i.e., M22, will close on August 13, and gamers only have a few days to complete the ranks and claim the rewards.

The developers have already announced the next Royale Pass of the game, announcing RP A1, featuring 100 Levels and more rewards for the players to grab. This will be an exciting introduction once it enters the game in the coming days.