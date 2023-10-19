BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise results, and more

Orangutan Gaming secured the prime position at the BGMI Diwali Battle 2023 Semifinals after improving their performance on Day 2 and securing 152 points in eight matches. The team racked up three Chicken Dinners in four matches on Wednesday. Their three players, Wizzgod, AKop, and Ash, picked up 23, 16, and 16 eliminations, respectively.

Gods Reign dropped to the second position with 89 points after a slight decline in their performance. Midwave finished third with 80 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Gujarat Tigers secured fourth place with 78 points despite not getting a single WWCD in their eight matches.

Blind Esports finished fifth with 71 points, while Team Soul slipped from second to sixth place with 69 points. While the former scored 44 points on the day, the latter accumulated only 14 points.

Day 2 results of BGMI Diwali Battle Semifinals

Match 1 - Groups A and B

SPY Esports secured a fantastic 28-point Chicken Dinner in the BGMI Diwali Battle Semifinals Day 2 opener. Midwave and Global Esports scored 17 and 16 points respectively, while Gods Reign and Gujarat Tigers racked up 11 points each. Fan-favorite BGMI squads Soul and GodLike were knocked out early in their fights.

Match 2 - Groups B and C

Midwave’s excellent performance helped them secure a 23-point victory in the second match. Team Tamilas were also impressive, scoring 17 points. WSB and Orangutan garnered 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Groups A and C

In the third match, Orangutan Gaming put in an aggressive performance and claimed the Chicken Dinner with 33 points. Entity and Gujarat Tigers secured 17 points each, while GodLike and Soul had another disappointing match.

Match 4 - Groups A and B

In this match, Medal came out victorious with 24 points. Enigma and Gladiators managed 18 and 12 points, respectively. Blind Esports, on the other hand, bagged 11 points and 10 kills.

Match 5 - Groups A and C

Orangutan secured an emphatic 29-point Chicken Dinner in this match. Revenge and Xspark racked up 17 and 15 points, respectively, while OR, Soul, and Tamilas bagged nine points each.

Match 6 - Groups B and C

Orangutan remained undefeated until the end game of Day 2 after achieving a 27-point victory in the last match. WSB and 8Bit earned 14 and 12 points, respectively. Big Brother, a rising BGMI lineup, secured eight points.