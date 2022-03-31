BGMI download for PC: How to download, file size, and more (2022)

BGMI was released in India last year as the country's own version of the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. Since its release, Battlegrounds Mobile India has turned out to be a crowd favorite as millions of gamers across the country flock to the game on a daily basis to experience the thrill of the BR mode.

However, many players who used to play PUBG Mobile on their PC using the designated Tencent emulator are in search of alternatives after the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Playing the game on an emulator will help them play with others playing the game on an emulator as well as witness the action on a bigger screen.

How can BGMI players download and play the game on PC?

Players willing to download the latest 1.9 update of BGMI on their PC using emulators must keep at least 3 GB of free storage space for the game to run smoothly. Krafton has kept the download size for the latest update for Android emulators and mobile phones at 708 MB.

They can download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their PC using an emulator by following the mentioned steps.

Step 1: Download an emulator for the computer in question using the download link on the official sites of the emulators. Blue stacks and NoxPlayer are two of the most popular emulators in the market.

Once the emulator installation is complete, you can launch it. You can then head over to the Google Play Store on it and sign in using a Play Store ID.

Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India in the Google Play Store search box and install the game.

Once the installation is complete, allow permissions for mic and storage access.

Log in to the game using your Facebook, Twitter, or Google Play account.

Download the resource files (HD pack or low spec pack).

Fix key mapping and start playing.

What are the new features that will enhance the gaming experience of BGMI players on PC?

The latest 1.9 update in the game has several new features that will help players playing on PC have a great BR experience. Here's a look at the new features in the latest update:

New theme mode: Holi Dhamaka mode on Erangel and Livik Sky Islands on Erangel Vibrant Plaza/Camp on Erangel Bicycle Army Base Camp New Cheer Park with a designated Shooting Range and a Race Track Revamped Sosovka Military Base bridge New Jump methods New Premium and Classic Crates Payal's Voice Pack (both Basic and Mythic versions)

