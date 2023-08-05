BGMI: How much money will BGMS Season 2 winner take home?

BGMI Masters Series Season 2, or BGMS, perhaps has written a new chapter in the game’s history by offering an unparalleled prize pool of 2.1 crores. This event features 24 of the finest Indian teams that will cross swords across the stages during the month. Kicking off with Launch Week, the much-awaited event by NODWIN Gaming is finally underway.

This stage will be followed by two more League Weeks, with their respective Super Weekends in between. After all the action, 12 teams will make it to the Grand Finals scheduled at the end of the month.

What is the prize money for first place in BGMS Season 2?

The distribution of the prize pool for BGMS Season 2 (Image via Rooter)

The team finishing first at BGMI Master Season 2 will go home richer by one crore rupees. The exact prize distribution is as follows:

1st place – 1,00,00,000

Thus, all the teams that have made it until this point will receive a part of the prize pool.

BGMI Master Series (BGMS) Season 2 format and schedule

The schedule for each stage is as follows:

Launch Week: August 4 to August 6

August 4 to August 6 League Week 1: August 7 to August 10

August 7 to August 10 Super Weekend 1: August 11 to August 13

August 11 to August 13 League Week 2: August 14 to August 17

August 14 to August 17 Super Weekend 2: August 18 to August 20

August 18 to August 20 Playoffs: August 22 and 23

August 22 and 23 Grand Finals: August 25 to August 27

BGMS Season 2 participating teams

BGMI Master Series Season 2 features 14 invited teams and 10 others who have made it to the event through qualifiers:

Orangutan

Gods Reign

TeamXspark

Numen Esports

Enigma Gaming

8Bit

Medal Esports

Global Esports

Team Soul

Team OneBlade

Spy Esports

True Rippers

WSB Gaming

ORESports

Lucknow Giants

Velocity Gaming

GodLike Esports

Revenant Esports

Chemin Esports

Marcos Gaming

Entity Gaming

Team iNSANE

BGMS Season 2 Points System

Each elimination in BGMI Master Series will earn the team one point. On top of this, placement points distribution is as follows:

1st place – 15 points

At the same time, teams will receive double points for every frag in the first zone.

Where to watch BGMI Master Series?

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming

What are your predictions for the Launch Week?



Don't miss out on the action & join us TODAY at 9:30PM

Live ON:

TV Broadcast LIVE on @starsportsindia

Digital Streaming Partner @rootersports



Check out the groups for Launch Week of #BGMS Season 2!

The fans can follow the tournament on Star Sports and Rooter in three languages - Hindi, English, and Tamil. The matches start at 9:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30).