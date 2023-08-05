BGMI: How much money will BGMS Season 2 winner take home?

BGMI Masters Series Season 2, or BGMS, perhaps has written a new chapter in the game’s history by offering an unparalleled prize pool of 2.1 crores. This event features 24 of the finest Indian teams that will cross swords across the stages during the month. Kicking off with Launch Week, the much-awaited event by NODWIN Gaming is finally underway.
This stage will be followed by two more League Weeks, with their respective Super Weekends in between. After all the action, 12 teams will make it to the Grand Finals scheduled at the end of the month.
What is the prize money for first place in BGMS Season 2?
The team finishing first at BGMI Master Season 2 will go home richer by one crore rupees. The exact prize distribution is as follows:
- 1st place – 1,00,00,000
- 2nd place – 35,00,000
- 3rd place – 12,50,000
- 4th place – 7,50,000
- 5th and 6th place – 4,50,000
- 7th and 8th place – 4,00,000
- 9th and 10th place – 3,50,000
- 11th and 12th place – 3,00,000
- 13th and 14th place – 2,50,000
- 15th and 16th place – 2,00,000
- 17th to 20th place – 1,50,000
- 21st to 24th place – 1,00,000
Thus, all the teams that have made it until this point will receive a part of the prize pool.
BGMI Master Series (BGMS) Season 2 format and schedule
The schedule for each stage is as follows:
- Launch Week: August 4 to August 6
- League Week 1: August 7 to August 10
- Super Weekend 1: August 11 to August 13
- League Week 2: August 14 to August 17
- Super Weekend 2: August 18 to August 20
- Playoffs: August 22 and 23
- Grand Finals: August 25 to August 27
BGMS Season 2 participating teams
BGMI Master Series Season 2 features 14 invited teams and 10 others who have made it to the event through qualifiers:
- Orangutan
- Gods Reign
- TeamXspark
- Numen Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- 8Bit
- Medal Esports
- Global Esports
- Team Soul
- Team OneBlade
- Spy Esports
- True Rippers
- WSB Gaming
- ORESports
- Lucknow Giants
- Velocity Gaming
- GodLike Esports
- Revenant Esports
- Chemin Esports
- Marcos Gaming
- Entity Gaming
- Team iNSANE
BGMS Season 2 Points System
Each elimination in BGMI Master Series will earn the team one point. On top of this, placement points distribution is as follows:
- 1st place – 15 points
- 2nd place – 12 points
- 3rd place – 10 points
- 4th place – 8 points
- 5th place – 6 points
- 6th place – 4 points
- 7th place – 2 points
- 8th to 12th places – 1 point
- 13th to 16th places – 0 points
At the same time, teams will receive double points for every frag in the first zone.
Where to watch BGMI Master Series?
The fans can follow the tournament on Star Sports and Rooter in three languages - Hindi, English, and Tamil. The matches start at 9:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30).