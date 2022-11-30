BGMI latest unban news: All recent developments and hints about game's return

In the past four months, BGMI fans haven't come across much positive news as their favorite game remains unavailable from the Play Store and the App Store. The game, which was meant to be PUBG Mobile's Indian variant, ironically got blocked like it for data security reasons.

As of this writing, a lot of speculation and rumors have made their way to the players through various influencers and publications. Moreover, since the removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been the subject of fake leaks, be it unban dates or download links for 2.2 and 2.3 updates.

Today's article will explore recent developments and available hints about the game's return.

BGMI's comeback date: Recent developments and hints from officials or influencers

In the past few days or weeks, neither Krafton nor the Government of India's MeitY has hinted at the potential return of Battlegrounds Mobile India. In September, the official stand of MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) became public through a response to an RTI (Right to Information) appeal, which further revealed that it blocked the game due to data security concerns.

The word "block" implied that BGMI could make a comeback, as pointed out by Piyush "Spero" Bathla during one of his streams where he was discussing the RTI reply from MeitY. Besides disclosure of the reason behind the imposition of a block on Battlegrounds Mobile India, RTI answer also confirmed that Krafton had a meeting with the government authorities for the resolution of the matter.

The confirmation of the meeting was a positive sign, indicating Krafton's efforts to bring Battlegrounds Mobile India back. Besides the confirmation, a few weeks back, the South Korean publishers released their Q3 earnings report, in which they mentioned,

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

The official statement from the Battlegrounds Mobile India developers/publishers was enough for many fans to start hoping for the game's return. However, it is essential to note that there has not been any other update or announcement from Krafton's side regarding the unban date.

Apart from the officials' response, speculations and rumors have been sparked among Battlegrounds Mobile India users due to the opinions or alleged leaks shared by various influencers. Popular Indian tech YouTuber Technical Guruji, in the 12th episode of his WTF (Weekly Tech Focus) series, mentioned a supposed leak by saying,

"This news (unban date) is my favorite one for today as we have all been waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return for a long time, and finally, we have a date. BGMI might make a comeback by the end of 2022 in a fresh avatar."

Yash Bhanushali @OGYashB Great news coming for the esports community. Government is actively working to regulate esports. Great news coming soon. Welcome back FF and BGMI Great news coming for the esports community. Government is actively working to regulate esports. Great news coming soon. Welcome back FF and BGMI ⭐️♥️

Another famous influencer, Yash Bhanushali, also hinted at a potential unban of Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India in one of his recent tweets. However, he didn't specify details or the expected date of the games' return.

Other personalities like Ghatak, Spero, Sardarji YT, and many more have shared their views by reaffirming their followers regarding the BGMI unban. Many influencers have even hinted at the rumors of Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback in December or January.

However, since everyone is either quoting the prevalent rumors or sharing their views, one cannot confirm anything regarding the BGMI unban date as of this writing. Therefore, fans will have to rely on the officials and wait for their announcement on the BGMI's unban or re-release date.

