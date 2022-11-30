When can fans expect BGMI unban date announcement?

It has been over four months since the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY) imposed its decision to block the Krafton-backed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in India. Although the servers are still online and players who have the game installed can play it, the Google Play Store and Apple App Store have removed the application.

Unlike PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India has not received any patch updates in months. However, rumors from several influencers are keeping fans' hopes alive for a BGMI return.

The following section explores the speculations and developments around BGMI's comeback and attempts to answer questions regarding the unban.

BGMI might return in the first half of 2023, according to speculations, as Krafton works to resume services

A few weeks ago, many personalities informed their followers that Battlegrounds Mobile India could make a return sometime in December 2022 or soon after. However, there has been no indication or announcement of the game making a comeback anytime soon.

Still, fans can remain hopeful as Krafton, in its Q3 earnings report, stated that it has been working to resume the services of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here's a quote from the representatives of the South Korean game company in the Q3 report:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

This statement indicates that a Battlegrounds Mobile India return is likely. However, judging by the current situation, one should expect a delay if it were to return. The BGMI unban is likely to occur in the first half of 2023, although nothing is confirmed.

Similarly, the announcement could happen within a month or two if rumors from various influencers are to be believed.

Influencers like Technical Guruji, Ghatak, and Yash Bhanushali have indicated a potential return through their social media handles. Technical Guruji, in the 12th episode of his WTF (Weekly Tech Focus) series, mentioned the unban, saying:

"This news (unban date) is my favorite one for today as we have all been waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return for a long time, and finally, we have a date. BGMI might make a comeback by the end of 2022 in a fresh avatar."

Although Technical Guruji's statement of a December comeback doesn't seem accurate at the moment, a response from Ghatak and Spero appears to make more sense. Ghatak, during one of his streams in October 2022, said,

"Just take a chill pill, man. Do not worry; the game will return. You guys will become happy after the game's return, so chill. It will take time, so I will not comment on that."

Meanwhile, famous esports caster Piyush "Spero" Bathla provided detailed opinions on the game's return and the current situation. Here's a quote from Spero's stream:

"The talks around the game's return are going as many expect the comeback to happen after December. I am also on that boat. I think BGMI isn't going to return before December. Any news will arrive in December or after that, so let's see what happens. Like Scout Bhai also mentioned, the comeback is to occur in December or a later month; the game cannot make a return before it."

However, a few days ago, Spero streamed again and spoke about how the game could return by the end of December or in January. Furthermore, he mentioned that these were mere speculations he heard at DreamHack Hyderabad.

Yash Bhanushali @OGYashB Great news coming for the esports community. Government is actively working to regulate esports. Great news coming soon. Welcome back FF and BGMI

Besides the influencers mentioned above, Yash Bhanushali and Sardarji YT have also posted their opinions online regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India unban. Not long back, Bhanushali tweeted, "Welcome back FF and BGMI."

Sardarji YT, on the other hand, said that based on rumors he heard, the game could return sometime in January.

Each of the streamers has spoken about a potential BGMI return, which will hopefully happen in January or the first half of 2023. However, since each statement is speculative, readers must take their opinions with a pinch of salt and wait for an official statement from Krafton.

