BGMI Line Friends collab Prize Path event: All rewards, missions, and more

Following the daily reset, Krafton introduced the BGMI Line Friends collab Prize Path event in the game. As mentioned in the name, the Prize Path event celebrates the game's collaboration with the popular anime and game makers Line Friends. The event enables gamers to get their hands on great rewards including upgradable cosmetics and other items.

The introduction of the event has acted as a pleasant surprise and has naturally created a huge buzz amongst millions of Battlegrounds Mobile India users across the country.

What are the different rewards offered in the BGMI Line Friends collab Prize Path event?

The BGMI Line Friends collab Prize Path event is now live in the game and will be available until 05:29 am on March 4, 2024. The event contains 64 various missions (each containing various mission points) and 20 different level rewards. BGMI players can rank up each level by earning 200 points.

Snippet showing BGMI Line Friends collab Prize Path event rewards. (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at all the rewards available in the Line Friends collab Prize Path event:

Level 1 - Line Friends Dragon Brown Cover and Set

- Line Friends Dragon Brown Cover and Set Level 2, 6, 11, and 16 - Lucky Hat Space Gift

- Lucky Hat Space Gift Level 3, 7, 12, and 17 - Cute Bunny Space Gift

- Cute Bunny Space Gift Level 4, 8, 13, and 18 - Jade Froggy Graffiti and Fuzzy Bear Graffiti

- Jade Froggy Graffiti and Fuzzy Bear Graffiti Level 5 - Line Friends Parachute

- Line Friends Parachute Level 9 - Line Friends Brown Helmet (seven days time-limited)

- Line Friends Brown Helmet (seven days time-limited) Level 10 - Line Friends Pan

- Line Friends Pan Level 14 - Line Friends Plane Finish (seven days time-limited)

- Line Friends Plane Finish (seven days time-limited) Level 15 - Line Friends Dragon Cony Cover and Set

- Line Friends Dragon Cony Cover and Set Level 19 - Line Friends Glider (seven days time-limited)

- Line Friends Glider (seven days time-limited) Level 20 - Line Friends Lovey Dovey 2-Seat Motorcycle

How to unlock the rewards in the BGMI Line Friends collab Prize Path event?

Several collaboration events have appeared in Battlegrounds Mobile India so far, with the latest being the Pagani collaboration Speed Drift event. However, the Prize Path event celebrating the collaboration with Line Friends is different as it requires players to spend 600 UC to unlock the Prize Path, which will help them get the rewards available in it.

Moreover, several other rewards can also be obtained from the BGMI Line Friends collab Prize Path event by spending UC wisely. These rewards are:

Line Friends Brown Helmet (600 UC)

Line Friends Plane Finish (900 UC)

Line Friends Glider (20 UC)

Engine Core (280 UC)

Lucky Hat Space Gift (10 UC)

Cute Bunny Space Gift (10 UC)

Jade Froggy Graffiti (10 UC)

Fuzzy Bear Graffiti (10 UC)

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile enthusiasts reading the article can find the Line Friends collab Path Prize event in the global version as well. The event was also added to the PUBG Mobile 3.0 variant a few hours ago.