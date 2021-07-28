BGMI Lite APK download links on internet are fake and don't work

India has its fair share of PUBG Mobile Lite fans who cannot wait for the release of BGMI Lite. BGMI was released a month ago, and battle royale enthusiasts are keeping their fingers crossed for information regarding BGMI Lite.

Krafton's official response regarding the release of the iOS version of BGMI

As Android mobile gamers are enjoying BGMI to their heart’s content, iOS gamers are still waiting for the release of the game on their platform. The iOS version is not even available on the Apple App Store for pre-registration. An official date for the upcoming iOS version of BGMI has not yet been revealed by Krafton.

The developer of BGMI has not revealed any plans when it comes to releasing BGMI Lite and there is a very little chance for the lighter version of the game to be released in India. However, that did not stop people from exploiting innocent mobile gamers on the internet.

BGMI Lite APK links are fake

To #Krafton

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.#WeWantBGMILite@Anuj_Tandon pic.twitter.com/0JLkFawuiX — Pubg Mobile Lite Community (@WeWantBgmiLite) July 15, 2021

Even though Krafton hasn't released an official statement regarding the possible release of BGMI Lite, many websites are promoting fake APK links to download the game. Needless to say, these links are fake as they are propagating a game that does not even exist.

Players must steer clear of these sites (like the one tagged above) as these are illegal. Moreover, clicking on the link given may put their devices at risk of viruses and malware.

Listed below are a few sites that are spreading misinformation with regards to BGMI Lite:

MPNRC

WRONG HAT OFFICIAL

awnews

Wazir Tech

APSSB.in

Police Results

It is not just websites but also numerous YouTube videos (like the ones tagged above) that are giving players hope regarding the possible launch of BGMI Lite. Some of the videos are also prompting players to download a compressed version of BGMI with the pretext of BGMI Lite. None of these videos are true and should be avoided.

Also read: Top 3 reasons why BGMI Lite may not be released

Edited by Ashish Yadav