BGMI Masters Series 2022: Week 2 weekend format revealed

The ongoing BGMI tournament, Masters Series 2022, has become the talk of the town as it is the first Indian esports tournament to be telecast live on television. Furthermore, a prizepool of 1.5 crore INR along with popular participating teams has resulted in millions of fans flocking to watch the tournament on a daily basis.

Live action on the first weekend of the Weekly Finals can be watched on Star Sports 2, LOCO, and Glance Live.

Details of the Week 2 Weekly Finals of BGMI Masters Series 2022

Following the success of Launch Week, the first Weekly Finals (for Week 2) began with the conclusion of the Weekly Qualifiers. The top 16 teams from the Weekly Qualifiers (played between Monday and Thursday) have successfully made their way to the Weekly Finals of Week 2.

A total of 12 matches are set to be played during the Weekly Finals. With four matches already concluding yesterday, fans are expecting their favorite teams to put up a good fight in the remaining matches set to be played this weekend.

All 16 BGMI esports teams will be participating in the eight matches left and will try to accumulate points that will be added to the Weekly Finals points table. Each day, there will be two matches on Erangel, one on Miramar, and one on Sanhok.

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Sanhok

Match 3 - Miramar

Match 4 - Erangel

Teams that failed to qualify for the Week 2 Weekly Finals will have to try again next week.

Here's a look at where all the participating teams stand after the conclusion of the first day of the Weekly Finals:

Team Soul (130 points, along with one chicken dinner) Orange Rock Esports (127 points, along with two chicken dinners) Skylightz Gaming (115 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team Orangutan (114 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team XO (112 points, along with two chicken dinners) Chemin Esports (112 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team 8Bit (101 points) Team Insane Esports (99 points, along with two chicken dinners) Nigma Galaxy (96 points) GodLike Esports (96 points, along with one chicken dinner) Blind Esports (90 points, along with one chicken dinner) Revenant Esports (88 points) FS Esports (80 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Enigma Forever (77 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team X Spark (76 points) Enigma Gaming (69 points) Rivalry Esports (60 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team SoloMid (59 points) Hyderabad Hydras (43 points) Global Esports (43 points) Hydra Esports (37 points) R Esports (35 points) 7 Sea Esports (32 points) Marcos Gaming (23 points)

BGMI Battle Series 2022 schedule for the remaining matchdays

Second Week

Weekly Finals (Remaining Days) - 2 and 3 July (8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

Third Week

Weekly Qualifiers - 4 to 7 July (8.00 pm - 10.30 pm)

Weekly Finals - 8 to 10 July (8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

Fourth Week

Grand Finals - 13 to 17 July (8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

It remains to be seen which teams can successfully make it to the Grand Finals of the BGMI LAN event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far