BGMI Masters Series 2023 matches today (August 27): List of all games and teams

The final day of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 Grand Finals is scheduled for August 27, 2023. This pivotal day will witness the unfolding of four matches in an offline mode, featuring the top 16 teams. The outcomes will determine the champion that will claim the title and a substantial part of the prize pool. The BGMI event boasts an impressive prize pool of ₹2.1 crore, with the victorious roster securing a substantial ₹1 crore share.

The competition is fierce, highlighted by the closely contested standings of the leading four teams, who are just 13 points apart. The action will unfold on Star Sports and Rooter starting at 9:30 PM IST.

Participating teams for BGMI Masters Series Season 2 Grand Finals

These finalists will play their remaining four matches in BGMI Masters Series Season 2 Grand Finals today:

Blind Esports Team Insane Global Esports Marcos Gaming OR Esports Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Gods Reign Orangutan OneBlade Gladiators Esports Lucknow Giants Team Xspark

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 Grand Finals' Day 3 map schedule

The first clash of the final day will be seen on the terrains of Erangel, which will then move to the fast-paced Sanhok. The action will then take place at the desert ruins of Miramar before returning again to Erangel.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:47 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:12 pm)

Match 4 - Erangel (11:56 pm)

Grand Finals standings after Day 2

Orangutan became the first and only team to cross the coveted 100-point mark. The team had an above-average second day and raked in 106 points with 42 frags to their name. Gladiators Esports are just behind them with the same 42 frags and 97 points in their tally.

The reigning champions, Global Esports, demonstrated their prowess on the second day, securing a noteworthy 65 points across four matches. This remarkable showing propelled them to the third position with a total of 94 points. Team Insane, who had a slow start to the BGMI Masters finals, experienced a successful day, climbing a noteworthy five places and clinching the fourth spot with a final tally of 93 points.

Velocity Gaming experienced a slip in their performance and settled for the fifth rank. Meanwhile, Marcos Gaming managed a slight improvement, concluding the day in the sixth position. Team XSpark's victory in a chicken dinner led to a significant leap of seven ranks, ultimately securing them the eighth position.

Unfortunately, Team 8Bit encountered a disappointing outing, resulting in a drop of five places that landed them in the 10th position. Meanwhile, Blind Esports, a star BGMI lineup, continued to grapple with challenges, maintaining their struggle and being positioned at the ninth rank.