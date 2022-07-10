BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) overall points table after Week 3 Finals Day 2

Day 2 of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals witnessed 16 qualified teams from the Weekly Qualifiers battle in four blisteringly intense matches. Nigma Galaxy silenced all their critics and won two chicken dinners. Meanwhile, several other teams have also improved their gameplay.

Fans can watch the final day of the Weekly Finals tonight on Star Sports 2, LOCO, and Glance Live.

How does the overall points table of the BGMI Masters Series look after the conclusion of Week 3 Finals Day 2?

The points secured by the teams in the 12 matches played in the Week 3 Weekly Finals are added to the overall points tally of the Launch Week and Week 2 Finals.

Here's a look at the overall points table of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 LAN event:

Team XO (300 points, along with five Chicken Dinners) Team Orangutan (270 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Chemin Esports (252 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (251 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) Orange Rock Esports (245 points, along with four Chicken Dinners) Team Insane Esports (223 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) GodLike Esports (218 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Soul (206 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (199 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Enigma Gaming (194 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team 8Bit (173 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Blind Esports (151 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Revenant Esports (149 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Team Enigma Forever (127 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Team X Spark (126 points) Global Esports (118 points) FS Esports (115 points) Rivalry Esports (108 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Marcos Gaming (87 points) 7 Sea Esports (78 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) R Esports (73 points) Team SoloMid (59 points) Hyderabad Hydras (43 points) Hydra Esports (37 points)

While Team XO sits in the top position with a 30-point lead over Team Orangutan, Chemin Esports are quickly closing in to challenge for the top spot. Meanwhile, Team X Spark will be hoping they can still qualify for the Grand Finals even though they are sitting out the Week 3 Finals.

BGMI teams that won chicken dinners on Day 2 of the Week 3 Finals

Chemin Esports continued their great run of form from the Weekly Qualifiers and took home the first chicken dinner of the day. The side defeated 9 enemies in the match. Meanwhile, Enigma Gaming finished second and Team Insane Esports finished third.

Nigma Galaxy registered their first win of the Weekly Finals as they bagged home a 13-kill chicken dinner. This win helped them rank up the points table and secure their place in the top 16. The match also saw Global Esports and GodLike Esports put up great showings as the teams finished with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

GodLike Esports stayed true to their name and decimated the lobby as they secured a chicken dinner on the desert map of Miramar, accumulating 16 kills in the process. Jonathan's inch-perfect grenades stunned critics and pundits alike.

Nigma Galaxy won the day's final match, which saw the team deliver their best performance at the BGMI LAN event. The side secured an 8-kill chicken dinner.

The Day 3 action will continue tonight from 8:30 pm.

