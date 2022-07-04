BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) schedule and points after Week 2

The BGMI Masters Series is the biggest LAN event in the history of Indian esports. The top 24 Tier-1 teams have been indulging in blisteringly intense matches since 24 June. While two weeks have already passed, the third week's matches will begin tonight. All teams will give their best in this final week.

Fans can watch the event at 8 PM tonight. They can catch their favorite superstars in action live on Star Sports 2, LOCO, and Glance Live.

Nodwin Gaming BGMI Masters Series 2022: Points table and prize pool distribution after Week 2

Team XO created history by becoming the first team to obtain three consecutive chicken dinners in any BGMI LAN event. This feat helped the side posit themselves at the top of the points table and obtain 4 lakhs INR. Meanwhile, Team Orangutan received 1.75 lakhs INR, and Team Soul took home 1.4 lakhs INR.

Here's a look at where the 24 teams stand at the conclusion of Week 2:

Team XO (245 points, along with five chicken dinners) Team Orangutan (212 points, with three chicken dinners) Team Soul (206 points, along with one chicken dinner) Skylightz Gaming (204 points, with three chicken dinners) Orange Rock Esports (187 points, with three chicken dinners) Team 8Bit (173 points, along with one chicken dinner) Chemin Esports (170 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Insane Esports (159 points, along with two chicken dinners) Revenant Esports (149 points, along with one chicken dinner) GodLike Esports (128 points) Blind Esports (127 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team X Spark (126 points) Nigma Galaxy (109 points) Rivalry Esports (105 points, along with one chicken dinner) Enigma Gaming (97 points) FS Esports (80 points) Team Enigma Forever (77 points and two chicken dinners) Team SoloMid (59 points) Marcos Gaming (57 points) Hyderabad Hydras (43 points) Global Esports (43 points) Hydra Esports (37 points) R Esports (35 points) 7 Sea Esports (32 points)

With the third week beginning today, it is to be seen whether Sensei can lead Team XO to more wins during the Weekly Qualifiers and Finals. Team Orangutan will also try to continue their great form from last week.

Meanwhile, teams who failed to make it to the Weekly Finals last week will try to put up a great showing in the Week 3 Weekly Finals.

What is the schedule of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022?

As of today (4 July), the Weekly Qualifiers for the third week will begin. The Qualifiers will continue until Thursday, and the top 16 teams from the Qualifiers will make their way to the Weekly Finals.

Here's what the schedule looks like for the remaining matchdays at the BGMI Masters Series LAN event:

Third Week

Qualifiers: 4 - 7 July (8.00 PM - 10.30 PM)

Weekly Finals: 8 - 10 July (8.00 PM - 11.30 PM)

Fourth Week

Grand Finals: 13 - 17 July (8.00 PM - 11.30 PM)

BGMI players and fans are looking forward to learning which teams will make it to the Grand Finals next week.

