BGMI Masters Series updated points table and match timings after Grand Finals Day 3

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series has become the talk of the town as it has created records in terms of viewership on television, surpassing Roland-Garros, the Australian Open, and the UEFA Champions League. The event is nearing its end with the Grand Finals, which will feature the top 16 teams from the League Stages.

With only two days left for the BGMI event to conclude, the excitement surrounding it has hit an all-time high.

BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals Day 3: Overview and points table

Team Soul ended their second-place jinx and won the first match of Day 3, securing 11 kills. They defeated Blind Esports in a 4v4 final circle fight to win the Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, GodLike Esports created havoc as they accrued 14 kills.

Team Insane Esports announced their comeback by winning the only Sanhok match of Day 3. Aadi led his team to advantageous positions in all the circles. This helped the team emerge victorious with 11 frags. Mac killed six enemies and became the MVP of the match.

The third match saw a tactical masterclass from Juicy, who led Team 8bit to their first Chicken Dinner of the Grand Finals. The team secured four kills en route to their win on the Miramar map. Enigma Gaming, Skylightz Gaming, and Global Esports also had decent outings.

After winning the final match of the day, Team Orangutan became the side with the highest number of chicken dinners. GodLike Esports showed resilience and finished third despite losing two players early on in the match.

Here's where the 16 BGMI teams are placed in the overall points table:

Team Soul (139 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) GodLike Esports (131 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Global Esports (130 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Team Orangutan (124 points, together with three Chicken Dinners) Chemin Esports (122 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team Enigma Forever (103 points) Skylightz Gaming (98 points) Team Insane Esports (85 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Team XO (83 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Enigma Gaming (82 points) Team 8Bit (70 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) FS Esports (61 points) Revenant Esports (58 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Blind Esports (56 points) Orange Rock Esports (46 points) Nigma Galaxy (36 points)

Match timings for remaining matchdays of the BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals

The Grand Finals of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series is broadcast exclusively on Star Sports 2 (television) and on LOCO and Glance Live (streaming platforms). Fans can catch their favorite superstars in live action between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm (IST) in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

The Grand Finals will end on Sunday (17 July). Here's an overview of the match timings for the last two matchdays:

Match 1 - Erangel - 8.30 pm

Match 2 - Sanhok - 9.20 pm

Match 3 - Miramar - 10.10 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 11.00 pm

It remains to be seen if Team Soul will be able to maintain their spot. GodLike Esports, Global Esports, and Team Orangutan will be looking to put up some stiff competition.

