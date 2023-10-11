BGMI Mythic Forge guide: Everything you need to know 

BGMI's 2.8 update is The Undead Are Rising, which was recently made available to everyone in the country. We had to bid farewell to an amazing Dragon Ball Super mode in this title, but The Undead Are Rising shows a lot of promise.

This version comes with an exciting new zombie mode and an array of new features. Mythic Forge Lucky Spin is one such attraction that might tickle your fancy.

In this article, we will walk through everything you need to know about the Mythic Forge.

What is BGMI’s Mythic Forge?

Earn mythic outfits easily (Image via Krafton)

Mythic Forge is a unique feature that was introduced with the new update in the game. Usually, you will have to spend a truckload of Unknown Cash (UC) to obtain your favorite cosmetics in this title.

However, with the addition of this feature, you can now spend a fraction of the amount for similar rewards.

You can get the rare skins in your account with the help of Mythic Emblems. This new form of currency can be bought from the shop or obtained by playing the Mythic Forge draw.

You can get outfits of mythic rarity for just 8-10 Mythic Emblems. Considering that the cost of one emblem is about 300 rupees (INR), you can get one mythic outfit for a little over 2,000 UC.

What is a Mythic Emblem in BGMI?

It is a red gem that you can use to redeem Mythic skins through the Mythic Forge draw.

How to get Mythic Emblems in BGMI?

Buy Mythic Emblems from the shop (Image via Krafton)

Currently, you can buy one Mythic Emblem from the Materials Pack section in the store. You can also buy Mythic Emblem Fragments and combine 30 of these to make one Mythic Emblem.

Further, playing the Mythic Forge draw will grant you a chance to obtain a Mythic Emblem if you are lucky.

What are Mythic Emblem Fragments in BGMI?

As the name suggests, these are fragmented Mythic Emblems. You can combine 30 of them to get one full Mythic Emblem.

How to get Mythic Emblem Fragments?

You can get Mythic Emblem Fragments by playing the Mythic Forge draw. As mentioned above, you can buy Mythic Emblem Fragments from the shop.

How to play the Mythic Forge draw in BGMI?

Reward redemption section (Image via Krafton)

You can make the first draw of the week for 5 UC. Every draw after that will cost you 20 UC.

Each draw will increase your Forge Progress by one. Once you reach 40, you will be awarded one Mythic Emblem. If you're lucky, you'll get an Emblem before you hit 40. Once that happens, your progress bar will reset to zero.

Once you have 10 Mythic Emblems, you can redeem exciting mythic cosmetics. Whether you want outfits or weapons skins, there is something for everyone to indulge in.

Current Prize Pool of Mythic Forge in BGMI

Glacier Set

Glacier Helmet

Glacier - Pan

Invader Set

Invader Mask

Mythic Emblem

Scarlet Beast Helmet

Sanguine - Kar98KLonewolf - QBU

Out of these rewards, you can only redeem the Glacier Set, the Glacier Pan, the Invader Set, and the Invader Mask.

Should you spend money (UC) on the Mythic Forge draw in BGMI?

If you have the means to spend some money on cosmetics, it's not a bad idea. This is a cheap way of getting amazing skins in your account. However, we would advise waiting for a while before redeeming the rewards you see in the store right now.

BGMI will introduce newer rewards as time passes; you can also redeem upgradeable weapon skins in the future using Mythic Emblems.