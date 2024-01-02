BGMI New Year Exchange Center: Rewards, how to exchange Party Poppers, and more

Krafton re-introduced BGMI into the Indian mobile market in May 2023. Since then, the developers have added multiple events from time to time to provide an enhanced gaming experience. While gamers are celebrating the new year, Krafton has maintained its momentum and introduced a New Year Exchange Center, which offers stunning rewards in exchange for Party Poppers.

The Exchange Center has already sparked a lot of buzz among millions of gamers across the country.

Everything that BGMI players need to know about the New Year Exchange Center

The New Year Exchange Center is already live in BGMI and will continue until January 21, 2024.

Here's an overview of the lucrative rewards up for grabs in the new New Year Exchange Center in BGMI:

Exchange 125 Party Poppers - Starry Enigma UZI

- Starry Enigma UZI Exchange 80 Party Poppers - Space Idol Set

- Space Idol Set Exchange 50 Party Poppers - Ranger Hoodie (White)

- Ranger Hoodie (White) Exchange 30 Party Poppers - Space Idol Set

- Space Idol Set Exchange 30 Party Poppers - Camo Hot Pants

- Camo Hot Pants Exchange 9 Party Poppers - Classic Crate Coupon

- Classic Crate Coupon Exchange 3 Party Poppers - Supply Crate Coupon

While both cosmetics can be redeemed only once, the Supply and Classic Crate Coupons in BGMI can be redeemed ten and five times, respectively.

Similar to the previous events tokens, the Party Poppers will expire once the event expires and will not get carried over to the next iteration of the event. Hence, BGMI players should exchange all the collected Party Poppers and get their desired rewards as soon as possible.

How to get Party Poppers in BGMI

As mentioned, Party Poppers can be easily acquired by completing daily tasks in the new sub-events. Three sub-events, New Year The Damage Guy, New Year Play With Friends, and New Year Survival Spirit, were added to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Here's an overview of the various sub-events through which BGMI players can earn Party Poppers:

New Year The Damage Guy:

Deal 300 damage in Classic Mode and get 10 Party Poppers

Deal 1000 damage in Classic Mode and get 30 Party Poppers

Deal 5000 damage in Classic Mode and get 50 Party Poppers

New Year Play with Friends:

Play classic mode with friends once and get 1 Party Popper each day

Play classic mode with friends three times and get 3 Party Poppers each day

Play classic mode with friends five times and get 5 Party Poppers each day

New Year Survival Spirit:

Survive for a total of 10 minutes in Classic Mode and get 1 Party Popper every day

Survive for a total of 20 minutes in Classic Mode and get 2 Party Poppers every day

Survive for a total of 30 minutes in Classic Mode and get 3 Party Poppers every day

To get the best BR gaming experience, gamers can play the Frozen Kingdom mode in the ongoing BGMI 2.9 update.