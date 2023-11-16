BGMI Cricket Exchange Centre: All rewards, how to collect Cricket Bats, and more

While Cricket has been the most-watched sport in India, BGMI is the most-played Battle Royale title on mobile devices with millions logging into the title regularly. To celebrate the festival of Cricket and the Indian Men's Cricket team's entry to the finals, a new Exchange Centre has made its way to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The event has already generated excitement among players who were eagerly waiting for a new exchange centre.

Everything that BGMI players need to know about the Cricket Exchange Centre

The new Cricket Exchange Centre (available in the in-game events) is live in the BGMI 2.8 version and will be available until November 23 at 5:29 am IST. The event is taking place after the Hardik Pandya Collaboration event concluded, highlighting Krafton's interest in making the most out of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 craze in the country.

Cricket Exchange Centre offers great rewards (Image via Krafton)

Players will have to complete the available daily missions and earn Cricket Bats to participate in the exchange event. They can then be exchanged for an exclusive set, glasses, and more.

Here's an overview of the stunning rewards up for grabs in the new Cricket Exchange Centre:

Exchange 850 Cricket Bats - Maritime Agent Set

- Maritime Agent Set Exchange 350 Cricket Bats - Maritime Agent Glasses

- Maritime Agent Glasses Exchange 90 Cricket Bats - Classic Crate Coupon

- Classic Crate Coupon Exchange 30 Cricket Bats - Supply Crate Coupon

While both cosmetics can be redeemed only once, the Crate Coupons can be redeemed multiple times.

Similar to the previous exchange events tokens, the Cricket Bats will expire once the event is over and will not get carried over to the next iteration of the event. Hence, BGMI players should exchange all the collected Cricket Bats and get their desired rewards as soon as possible.

How to get Cricket Bats in BGMI

As mentioned earlier, Cricket Bats can be easily acquired by completing daily tasks in the new sub-events. Three sub-events —Daily Trek, Arena Frenzy, and Classic Blitz—were added to Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier today.

Here's an overview of the various sub-events through which BGMI players can earn Cricket Bats:

Daily Trek:

Login once every day and get 5 Cricket Bats each day.

Arena Frenzy:

Play Arena mode once every day and get 10 Cricket Bats each day.

Play Arena mode five times every day and get 50 Cricket Bats each day.

Classic Blitz:

Play classic mode once every day and get 15 Cricket Bats each day.

Play classic mode with friends five times every day and get 75 Cricket Bats each day.

With so many stunning cosmetics and items up for grabs, Krafton is hoping to see many veterans across the country returning to the title. These players can log into the game, play the popular Zombies Edge mode, and easily claim the aforementioned rewards.