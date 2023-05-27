BGMI official relaunch date, expected time, and more

Krafton finally answered fans’ questions about the availability of BGMI within the country. In a recent announcement posted on the social media handle and within the game, the developer has revealed that the popular battle royale title was finally available to preload from the Google Play Store, and it would not be long before the game becomes accessible.

In the meantime, users with the iOS device will have to wait a few days to get the game on their device. Nonetheless, irrespective of the platform, BGMI will only become accessible at the same time.

BGMI will be playable from May 29, irrespective of the platform

According to the official announcement from Krafton, players can preload BGMI from the Google Play Store starting from May 27, 2023, while the servers will only open from May 29, 2023, onwards. Users who cannot preload immediately will receive this option on their devices over the weekend.

On the other hand, iOS users can download and start playing the game directly from May 29, 2023 onwards.

Similar to the initial release, players may expect the game to become accessible in the early morning hours. However, this is just an expected time as Krafton is yet to announce the official release time for the battle royale title.

A new event titled Play & Win free permanent outfits was also put on the game’s Google Play Store page under the Events & Offer section. According to its description, Krafton has multiple cosmetics for the players on the relaunch.

Users must participate in the events to win four items to get the four permanent rewards. Thus, they may be greeted with many activities once the servers are live.

Steps to preload BGMI on Android devices

Here are the steps that individuals may follow to preload the game on their Android devices:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your device and perform a cursory search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Alternatively, you may directly click on this link to access the game’s page on the Google Play Store.

Click the Install button to get the latest version of the game (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Select the most relevant search result and click the install/update button. The size of the game might vary slightly.

Step 3: The job is not complete once the download has finished. You will need to open the game.

Step 4: You will be prompted to download a resource pack. The two available options are Low-Spec and HD Resource packs. These will be in the area of 400 and 800 MB, respectively.

Once the servers come online, you can enjoy playing the game after months of hiatus. Additionally, given the size of the game and resource pack, you are advised to download them over a WiFi environment.

