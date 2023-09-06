BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and more

Gujarat Tigers dethroned Team Soul from the top spot after continuing their consistency on Day 3 of the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2. The team has garnered a total of 111 points in nine games. While Team Soul plundered only 10 points in their last three games played on Wednesday, sliding down to second position with 109 points, including 54 eliminations.

Gladiators Esports, led by Destro, demonstrated their uniform gameplay to hold third position with 101 points. The star squad was unable to get any Chicken Dinner in the first week of the event but managed to keep themselves in a comfortable position.

BGMI Pro Showdown S2 Day 3 results

Team Soul slipped to second spot after nine games (Image via Upthrust)

Lucknow Giants, Velocity, and OR Esports took fourth, fifth, and sixth spots with 98, 93, and 91 points, respectively. Numen Gaming, led by Avi, had an extraordinary showing on Day 3 as the lineup amassed 68 points in their last matches. Due to a mind-blowing run on Wednesday, the team ranked seventh in the overall standings with 88 points. Blind Esports fell to eighth place with 83 points.

Entity Gaming placed 11th after Day 3 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Revenant Esports displayed a strong comeback today as the Sensei-led experienced BGMI squad jumped from 20th to ninth spot with 83 points. From the roster, MJ played amazingly and shouldered his crew to enter the top 10. Team Insane, Enigma, and Orangutan finished in 13th, 14th, and 15th positions, respectively.

GodLike showed a good run on Day 3 compared to their matches (Image via Upthrust)

Team XSpark has gained 17th place with 67 points in the first week, while Global and Team Tamilas climbed 19th and 20th spots with 65 and 64 points, respectively. GodLike Esports exhibited an improved performance on Day 3 and moved up to 24th place with 51 points. The team clinched 29 points in its last three games.

Overall standings of BGMI Pro Showdown Week 1 (Image via Upthrust)

Gods Reign ended up in 27th place with 39 points after its nine encounters. Medal Esports has also struggled during the initial week, as the team posted only 36 points at an average of four. Marcos Gaming, a superstar BGMI squad, has also had a poor show so far, ranking 29th in the overall scoreboard. Oneblade and One Like have earned only 32 and 30 points, respectively.