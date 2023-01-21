BGMI no recoil files are not safe, here's why

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the top rated games in the battle royale industry. The title has a huge player base, with thousands of players enjoying it daily. HD-quality graphics, engaging elements like maps, and customization to different settings make it one of the best BR games to download and enjoy with friends.

It includes shooting and exhilarating movement dynamics where players can utilize weapons, attachments, and in-game settings. A perfect blend of these settings can help one achieve undefeated aim and accuracy to improve their stats and reach the top position on the leaderboards.

For this, many search the internet for files like "no recoil" to help them attain the perfect aim. This article analyzes whether they are genuine or counterfeit.

BGMI "no recoil" files are not real and can get account banned

Players can find lots of online websites that claim files like "no recoil" are often filled with malicious viruses and other software that can tamper with their personal information and game data.

Mostly, players are instructed to replace any downloaded files, including no recoil or other hacking versions, with those already present in the BGMI folder. However, because the server or system may identify any changes, users' accounts may be directly banned.

It poses a big risk as the game stores its data on online servers, and all these files are checked with the server. Hence, if the server catches any third-party files in the system, it can ban the player's BGMI account.

BGMI Anti Cheating System (Image via Krafton)

Krafton follows a strict policy about players indulging in illegal activities like using third-party cheats and ruining the gaming environment. Hence, they are advised to maintain a safe distance from third-party software and cheat files like zero recoil to safeguard their BGMI account from the ban.

Instead of risking the account, players can make the necessary changes to their sensitivity settings and get a perfect set to achieve their goal of zero recoil. They can change their sensitivity settings by visiting the Settings menu and clicking on the Sensitivity option.

Here are the most recommended sensitivity settings for players to use to ensure no recoil in BGMI:

Camera sensitivity settings

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 170-250%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%

6x Scope: 80-130%

8x Scope: 70-110%

ADS gyroscope sensitivity settings

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 250-350%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

Note: Please remember that the article reflects the author's opinions. Before using these settings in matches, players should practice and become accustomed to them.

