BGMI Rising 2023 Grand Finals: Qualified teams, map schedule, prize pool, and more

BGMI Rising 2023's Finals will be a one-day contest taking place on June 4, where the top 16 performers from this tournament's Semifinals will face each other in seven matches. This event's total prize pool is $10,00,000, and it started on June 1 with 64 invited squads fighting in the first round for 32 slots in the Semifinals.

These qualified teams fought in the one-day Semifinals on June 3. Now, the top 16 teams have reached the Grand Finals. Krafton will award ₹2,50,000 to the winner, and ₹1,50,000 to the runner-up.

BGMI Rising 2023 finalists

Here are the top 16 squads that have reached the Grand Finale.

Team Pahadi Gaming Team Alpha Clasher Team Dynamo Team Jonathan Team Owais Team PUNKK Team Payal Team RIPFLICKYT Team Iflicks Team Sensei Team Lolzzz Team King Anbru Team Kanary Team Rebel Team Shadow Team Crow

Map order

Two of the seven matches will be Pan Fight battles. Here is the map rotation for this BGMI Rising'st Grand Finals.

Match 1 - Erangel - 4.05 pm

Match 2 - Sanhok - 4.55 pm

Match 3 - Challenge Battle (Pan Fight) - 5.45 pm

Match 4 - Miramar - 6.15 pm

Match 5 - Challenge Battle (Pan Fight) - 7.00 pm

Match 6 - Sanhok - 7.30 pm

Match 7 - Erangel - 8.15 pm

BGMI Rising prize pool distribution

Here is this event's $10,00,000 will be distributed:

1st place - ₹2.5 lakhs

2nd place- ₹1.5 lakhs

3rd place- ₹1 lakh

Fashionista - ₹50,000

Emotes King - ₹50,000

Emotes Queen - ₹50,000

Panster - ₹50,000

Captain - ₹50,000

MVP - ₹50,000

Reelster - ₹1,00,000

Best Dance Group - ₹1,00,000

Semifinals overview

Team Pahadi Gaming clinched the first rank in the Semifinals with 129 points after performing well consistently in their four matches. Team Alpha Clasher came second with 85.5 points. Team Dynamo and Team Jonathan, with one Chicken Dinner each, secured the third and fourth positions.

Team Owais and Team Payal couldn’t acquire a Chicken Dinner but successfully managed to hold on to their fifth and seventh positions. Team Sensei was tenth with 46 points, including 20 eliminations. Team Crow barely earned a seat in the Grand Finals, with a mere 0.5 points more than the 17th-placed squad.

Team Snax and Team Kashvi couldn't hold on to their positions in the Grand Finals, ending their campaign in the 19th and 21st spots. Team Scout, who saw a fabulous first phase, struggled in the BGMI Rising Semifinals and couldn't make it to this event's last stage. Team Red Parasite came 32nd with only 9.6 points.

