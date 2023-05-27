BGMI server status today (27 May): Are the game’s servers open today?

Battle royale title Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is set to stage its long-awaited return to the Indian mobile gaming market, ending a 10-month suspension that began on July 28, 2022, due to provisions in the Information Technology Act 2000. Krafton heralded the game's unban through social media posts on May 19. However, the in-game servers have gone offline since then, hindering players' efforts to log into the title.

As of writing on May 27, the servers are yet to go online. However, the developer recently announced that the game will go live very soon.

BGMI servers will go online May 29, Krafton reveals

Earlier today, May 27, Krafton began rolling out the long-anticipated BGMI update for Android users, which will implement the 2.5 patch in-game. Players can pre-load the game from the Google Play Store, but they will not be able to experience the new features as long as the in-game servers remain offline.

Instead, they will get a pop-up message when they try to sign in to the game. It reads:

"It's the start of the weekend and we bring good news. Starting today, May 27th, Android users can now begin preloading your favourite game from the Google Play Store. Although the game can be played starting from May 29th, it is now ready for preloading. If you are unable to pre-load immediately, relax. Over the weekend you'll eventually get the option."

iOS device users can play the game from May 29 as well. The message continues:

"As for iOS users, you can download and start playing the game on May 29th, 2023. Few users may have received an automatic update from midnight, this is a part of the same preload process, and you have nothing to worry about. If you are an Android user, you will be able to preload today and play on May 29th, if you are an iOS user, you can enjoy and play the game from May 29th."

Finally, the message ends with:

"We value your patience and welcome you back to the Battlegrounds. Have a lovely weekend, and follow our socials. We have surprises stored!"

The latest news of the BGMI unban has got the community frenzied, and players will hope that the temporary unban (set for a trial period of three months) becomes permanent. It will be interesting to see whether Battlegrounds Mobile India enjoys the same success as before the suspension. The details of the BGMI launch party are yet to be revealed.

