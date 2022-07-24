BGMI Showdown Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, timing and where to watch 

The three-day-long Group Stage of the BGMI Showdown 2022 event has concluded. A total of 24 top teams competed in 12 matches for the Grand Finals slots. The top 16 teams have advanced to the finals, while the rest have been eliminated. The event boasts a massive prize pool of 15 Lakhs INR.

The Grand Finals will be played on July 24 and will feature three bouts on Erangel, and one each on Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi. The first match will start around 4:40 pm IST on the Erangel map.

Qualified teams for BGMI Showdown finals

These teams have duly qualified for the BGMI Showdown finals:

R Esports Team XO Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Hydra Enigma Gaming Nigma Galaxy Global Esports Team Soul Godlike Team INS Orangutan 7 Sea R Esports Team Kinetics TSM

BGMI Showdown Grand Finals schedule

Viewers can follow these schedules to enjoy the finals:

Match 1 - Erangel - 4.40 PM Match 2 - Vikendi - 5.25 PM Match 3 - Erangel - 6.10 PM Match 4: Sanhok - 6.55 PM Match 5: Miramar - 7.40 PM Match 6: Erangel - 8.25 PM

Where to watch

The Grand Finals will be played today across six matches on four different maps. Teams will have to be on top from their first bout as comebacks are unlikely in this sport. Fans can catch the finals on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 4.00 pm IST.

Group stage summary

OR Esports once again had a good day as they finished at pole position with 167 points. This form puts the team in a strong position to win the finals.

Following them closely is Team XO, who will once again enter the final stage to compete for their first big event trophy. Hyderabad Hydras and Hydra HAVE both surprised with their performances and currently sit in the top five, while BGIS champion Skylightz is once again climbing up the ladder after a weak mid-season.

Team Soul were in danger at the start of the day with their first two matches being disasters. However, with an all-around effort, the team managed to rake in 43 points in the final two bouts, leaving them comfortably in ninth. TSM somehow made it to the grand finals, despite an average showing in the group stage.

Team Xspark failed to qualify for the finals as the team played poorly for the first two days and tried to make a comeback on the third by gathering 40 points. However, that didn't help the team reach the finish line either.

The winners of the BGMI event will book their spot for the PMWI 2022: Afterparty, which will take place next month in Riyadh. Team Soul has already been invited to the PMWI: Main Event starting on August 11.

