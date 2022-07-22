BGMI Showdown updated points table after Day 1

The ongoing BGMI Showdown is the first ever official LAN event of the game. Twenty-four top Indian teams are participating to win the coveted trophy, massive prize pool, and a slot in the upcoming PMWI Week 2 After Party Showdown.

Players and fans can watch live coverage of the LAN event from 4 pm IST on the official YouTube and LOCO channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India esports.

BGMI Showdown 2022 LAN event: Match Results and Points Table (League Stages Day 1)

The tournament started on a bright note as all teams tried to put on their best outing. While some teams obtained multiple wins, others failed to deliver as expected.

Here's the list of winners and their obtained kills en route to the Chicken Dinner on Day 1:

Match 1 - Hyderabad Hydras (15 kills)

Match 2 - Orange Rock Esports (12 kills)

Match 3 - Orange Rock Esports (17 kills)

Match 4 - Hyderabad Hydras (12 kills)

Match 5 - Skylightz Gaming (10 kills)

Match 6 - Team INS (13 kills)

Here's a look at where all the 24 participating BGMI teams are placed at the end of Day 1:

Orange Rock Esports (80 points, along with two chicken dinners) Team XO (77 points) Hyderabad Hydras (71 points, along with two chicken dinners) Skylightz Gaming (50 points, along with one chicken dinner) Enigma Gaming (48 points) Hydra Esports (36 points) GodLike Esports (35 points) Team INS (30 points, along with one chicken dinner) UDOG India (29 points) FS Esports (28 points) 7 Sea Esports (27 points) Team SoloMid (24 points) Nigma Galaxy (24 points) Reckoning Esports (19 points) Team Kinetic (17 points) Revenant Esports (16 points) Autobotz Esports (16 points) Team Orangutan (16 points) Team X Spark (14 points) R Esports (13 points) Team Esportswala (12 points) Global Esports (10 points) Team Soul (8 points) Big Brother Esports (7 points)

It remains to be seen if the in-form Orange Rock Esports can retain their position at the top of the Points Table after tonight's matches.

Schedule and Match Timings of Day 2

The first matchday of the BGMI Showdown witnessed 24 participating teams fight in blisteringly intense matches. The same intensity is expected to continue for the rest of the matchdays as well.

Like yesterday, a total of six matches are scheduled to be played today. However, since the League Stages are played in a Round Robin format, each team will only feature in four matches.

Here's an overview of Day 2's match timings for the BGMI Showdown:

Match 1 - Sanhok - Group A and B - 4:40 pm IST

Match 2 - Erangel - Group A and B - 5:25 pm IST

Match 3 - Miramar - Group B and C - 6:10 pm IST

Match 4 - Erangel - Group B and C - 6:55 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - Group A and C - 7:40 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and C - 8:25 pm IST

Fans are excited to see which BGMI teams will make it to the top 16 at the end of the sixth match today. The conclusion of Day 2 will further intensify the competition as tomorrow (July 23) will be the last day for the participating teams to showcase their brilliance and cement their place in the Grand Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far