Battlegrounds Mobile India tips: How to control recoil in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access) is currently being enjoyed by several Android mobile gamers all over India. However, iOS users will have to wait for the final version's release on the Apple App Store to enjoy it.

The weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India are great when it comes to inflicting damage, but some of them have too much recoil that affects the aim accuracy of players. This article shares a few tips that will help players control the recoil of weapons.

How to control recoil in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Here's how players can control recoil in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1) Weapon selection

In order to get a proper idea of the recoil pattern of weapons, players must head over to the training grounds in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Once players get used to the patterns of the different guns by firing on the wall, they can take note of it and control the cross-hair movement. Finally, they can aim to pick up their favorite weapon while enjoying a battle royale match in the game.

Also read: How to hit accurate headshots in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

2) Fire modes

The auto burst and single shots from a gun matter when it comes to recoil in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

While shooting enemies from a long-range, players must opt for single shot mode, as it improves accuracy by decreasing the recoil of the weapon. Beginners must change the fire mode whenever required, as single shot mode is detrimental when it comes to mid to close-range combats.

Also read: Best 4 finger claw layout and sensitivity settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

3) Sensitivity

This is the technical aspect of reducing recoil in a weapon in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can tweak their Camera Sensitivity and ADS Sensitivity to get the best results for reducing recoil. Beginners are advised to practice more on the default settings before they toggle with the Sensitivity Settings. Players can take a look at the following article to learn more:

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best sensitivity settings for no recoil

4) Crouching

Many players have observed that shooting while crouching effectively reduces recoil. Players can use this technique in case of mid-range combats. Mobile gamers must never implement this technique in case of close-range combats, as crouching reduces movement speed, and the possibility of getting shot by an enemy is high.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

Also read: 50 best unique and stylish clan names for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Shaheen Banu